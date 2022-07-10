CPGM emerge winners of Samson Abiodun Korode Memorial Football Tourney

Hosts Covenant of Peace and Grace (Cherubim and Seraphim Interdenominational Ministries), recently emerged winners of the second edition of the Samson Abiodun Korode Memorial Football Tourney.

In a keenly contested final played at the Abesan Estate Mini Stadium, CPGM defeated Catholic Church Adeleye, Abeokuta Diocese 3-2.

Presiding Prophetess of CPGM, Elizabeth Olanike Korode, expressed her happiness on the successful hosting of this year’s competition.

“We thank God for the successful hosting of the second Prophet Samson Abiodun Korode Memorial Football Tournament,” Korode said.

”It was a great experience for us and all the participating teams exhibited tremendous football skills.

“The Church of God will continue to ensure that this competition take place annually by the special of God to promote unity amongst various churches.”

In his own words, the Sporting Director, Evangelist Ola Olajide, added: “May all glory be returned to the heavenly father for the successful hosting of the memorial soccer tourney.

“The Church of God as promised by its leadership shall continue to ensure the continuity of the programme as a vessel of evagelism to win souls for Christ, to bring youths with football talents into the fold, to promote healthy relationship, bondness and total unification in the Christendom.”

