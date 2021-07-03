Sports

CPGM tackle CMSC in friendly Saturday 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Covenant of Peace and Grace Ministry (CPGM) is billed to take on CMSC football team in a friendly at the Abesan Mini Stadium, Lagos on Saturday.
The kick-off time for the highly anticipated friendly is 9am.
It is a memorial football match organised by the Sports Unit of CPGM to honour Prophet Samson Abiodun Korode who had abandoned his football career to be a priest of God.
The creation of the Sports Unit of the church eight years ago, under the able leadership of coach Ola Olajide, was aimed at winning souls for christ especially through football.
It would be recalled that a football league, tagged ‘United For Christ’ between different denominational churches, was introduced by Prophet Korode to forster unity in Christendom and to win souls for Christ in 2018.
“He is a servant of the Most High God and he’s also a lover of football. A long time ago, through a revelation, God asked him to choose between the Holy Bible and football, he then decided to choose the  Holy Bible,” revealed his wife, Prophetess Elizabeth Korode.
“God has been so faithful to him and he decided  that the dream of playing football and other sports won’t die. Due to his passion for sports he created the Sports Unit in the ministry for evangelism and  another way of pulling people closer to God.
”Although I don’t like football but through the Man of God, I now have a passion for sports now. Since then, God has been in control and we are grateful to the Almighty God. Establishing God’s Kingdom is our Purpose,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Kaduna Marathon: Another way to bring citizen together, says AG Gov

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has said the state is delighted to welcome sponsors, elite runners, athletics officials, journalists and other participants to Kaduna for the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. Dr. Balarabe explained that the Kaduna Marathon would provide another platform to bring people to Kaduna and to bring […]
Sports

Hoodlums attack Complete Sports

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head office of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers in Okota, Lagos, Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums. The hoodlums took advantage of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in the wake of the violence and looting that engulfed the state in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in […]
Sports

NWFL league: Irregular COVID-19 results force one month break

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria Women Football League NWFL has been postponed for one month to enable clubs to comply fully with COVID- 19 protocols.   Announcing the onemonth postponement on Sunday, the NWFL management said the postponement was due to “Irregular Covid-19 Results” submitted by clubs.   The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica