CPGM tackle CMSC in friendly Saturday 

The Covenant of Peace and Grace Ministry (CPGM) is billed to take on CMSC football team in a friendly at the Abesan Mini Stadium, Lagos on Saturday.

The kick-off time for the highly anticipated friendly is 9am.

It is a memorial football match organised by the Sports Unit of CPGM to honour Prophet Samson Abiodun Korode who had abandoned his football career to be a priest of God.

The creation of the Sports Unit of the church eight years ago, under the able leadership of coach Ola Olajide, was aimed at winning souls for christ especially through football.

It would be recalled that a football league, tagged ‘United For Christ’ between different denominational churches, was introduced by Prophet Korode to forster unity in Christendom and to win souls for Christ in 2018.

“He is a servant of the Most High God and he’s also a lover of football. A long time ago, through a revelation, God asked him to choose between the Holy Bible and football, he then decided to choose the Holy Bible,” revealed his wife, Prophetess Elizabeth Korode.

“God has been so faithful to him and he decided that the dream of playing football and other sports won’t die. Due to his passion for sports he created the Sports Unit in the ministry for evangelism and another way of pulling people closer to God.

”Although I don’t like football but through the Man of God, I now have a passion for sports now. Since then, God has been in control and we are grateful to the Almighty God. Establishing God’s Kingdom is our Purpose,” she said.

