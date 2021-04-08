Business

CPN sets to induct 300 new members

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Computer Professionals (Registration Council) of Nigeria (CPN), is set to induct 300 new members into the professional body. The induction is to hold alongside the body’s flagship IT Professionals’ Assembly/Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja and virtually today, April 8.

At this year’s Assembly, which is the 15th edition in the series, the council will induct three hundred (300) new members to the information technology practice. The President/Chairman of Council of CPN, Professor Charles Uwadia, who disclosed this during a virtual press conference to announce programmes/activities scheduled for the IT Assembly, described the gathering as an exclusive networking event for senior information technology decision makers, IT consultants, IT entrepreneurs, IT start–ups, IT practitioners, teachers and IT systems administrators.

“The Assembly is also a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services, and for participants to appreciate the emerging technologies, trends, and risks that are associated with transforming the various industries using IT.

“Last year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the year 2020 Information Technology Assembly/Annual General Meeting held online (virtual). “While the pandemic has abated drastically, at least in this part of the world, it is safer to adhere to government’s guidelines until the pandemic is over; hence, this year’s Assembly will be a hybrid (both physical and virtual).” With this year’s theme, “Harnessing Digital Technologies for Social and Economic Recovery,” Prof Uwadia said: “Digital technologies have proved beyond measure, its applicability in achieving efficiency in all sectors during the pandemic, playing an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities. Challenges and risks also emerged in the course of embracing various digital innovations.”

