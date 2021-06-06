CPPA celebrates the ‘Able God’

Members of the Christ Power Pentecostal Assembly (CPPA), in Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos, kicked off their 2021 annual convention with the theme, with emphasis on exploring the indomitable power of God. Welcoming the members, delegates and participants to the one week convent, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Kayode Tokede explained the convention’s theme ‘Ability of God.’ He said it was taking from Ephesians 3:20:

“Now unto him that is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us”. Pastor Tokede extolled God’s infinite power adding that it is derived by the virtue of God’s inherent ability and resources that has sufficient or necessary power, means, skill, or resources to accomplish an objective.

“Therefore, God is very much able to exceed human expectations, and to do exceedingly above all humanly impossible we can ask or imagine. God has the power and the ability to do all that we ask of Him or imagine Him doing”, he said.

The cleric enjoined the people to be bold and courageous in their prayers, bringing what is considered to be most impossible to God. His words: “Let us be bold to bring all our wildest dreams to God for there is no danger in exhausting God’s ability to answer. His power and ability are beyond all that we can ever ask. He is able to do what is beyond the bounds of possibility and seems unattainable.” Invariably, the servant of God said that God is Sovereign and nothing is too hard for Him to do. “No one can stop His plan, because He made all things and does whatever He pleases without questioning. Naturally, we limit the eternal and absolute power of God to our level of understanding, concept and imagination when God’s power is far beyond our level,” he added.

“Based on God’s character, there are things He cannot do; He cannot deny Himself, lie, be tempted to evil or change His nature neither will He act contrary to His own righteousness and holiness,” he explained.

The convention planned and packaged to activate participants faith and lighten their walk with God as a new creation, features open air crusade at the church prayer camp, youth rally, skill acquisition, couple’s seminar, variety night, free medical outreach and thanksgiving; is expected to make people experience and encounter the ability of God to save, heal and deliver at any point of situation and circumstances.

He also admonished Nigerians, especially Christians not to stop praying and interceding for the peace, progress and stability of the country.

He said: “There is nothing beyond the ability of God, if as a nation we can acknowledge the Sovereignty of His power rather than pursuing our own sovereign power already designed to endanger our lives.

