CPPE expresses worries over fiscal sustainability of 2022 budget

Experts have continued to express worries over the proposed 2022 federal government budget, with the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) headed by Dr. Muda Yusuf, the immediate director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), hinging its fears on the fiscal sustainability of the budget. In a statement, the group noted as follows: ‘‘The 2022 budget of N16.39 trillion is 25 percent higher than the 2021 budget proposal, which was N13.08 trillion.

The budget assumptions are noted as follows: Oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel, Oil production of 1.88 million barrels per day, Exchange rate of N410.15 per dollar, GDP growth rate of 4.2 per cent and Inflation rate of 13 per cent.’’

It further stated that: ‘‘The foregoing assumptions are generally realistic but for two of the assumptions. The first is the exchange rate assumption which does not reflect the current exchange rate realities. ‘‘The second is the oil production. Oil output had continued to suffer setbacks as a result of security challenges faced by oil producing companies. The companies have also been contending with numerous policy and regulatory challenges.” ‘‘Like the previous budgets, the major worry around the 2022 budget is that of fiscal sustainability, especially in the context of recent trends of weak revenue performance. Over the years, revenue performance had consistently fallen significantly below targets. The 2022 revenue outlook may not be different.

‘‘The 2022 fiscal year would be characterised by the following: High risk that the deficit would exceed the budgeted threshold. Debt sustainability challenge would persist. Debt service would continue to exert severe pressure on government finances. ‘‘CBN financing of fiscal deficit would likely persist. This has serious consequences for inflation because of the profound impact on money supply growth. ‘‘Capital budget will be financed entirely from borrowing. The finance Minister already hinted that government revenue could barely cover recurrent expenditure and debt service. The huge and mounting recurrent expenditure would persist. The prospects of reduced cost of governance remain dim. Fuel subsidy regime would persist with attendant fiscal pressure and leakages.

