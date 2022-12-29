CPPE: High CRR impedes financial intermediation by banks

Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called for a reduction in the current Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 32.5 per cent, which according to it, “has become a key impediment to financial intermediation by the banks.” In a report titled, “Economic review for 2022 and an agenda for 2023,” issued by its Director, Dr. Muda Yusuf, yesterday, the CPPE also stated that the high CRR negatively affected banks’ profitability as it hinders their credit creation activities. According to the CPPE, a reduction in the CRR, which would be part of a reset of the monetary policy, should be part of the country’s economic reform imperatives that would help to unlock growth and investment in 2023.

It stated: “The current Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 32.5 per cent and Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 16.5 per cent imposed on the Nigerian banks are among the highest globally. High CRR in particular has become a key impediment to financial intermediation by the banks. Even more disturbing is the fact that effective CRR is as high as 50 per cent or more for some banks. “Financial intermediation is a fundamental function and essence of the banking system in an economy. The high CRR has made it difficult for the banks to play their primary role of financial intermediation. Their profitability is also adversely impacted because of limited room for credit creation activities.”

Contending that, “Ways and Means finances of the apex bank pose greater liquidity and inflation risk to the economy than bank deposits,” the CPPE said it was seeking a reduction in the CRR, “so that the banks can be better placed to play their primary role of financial intermediation in the economy.” The Centre also called for a review of the country’s current tax regime, which it said, is stifling investment. According to the CPPE, “an economy that desires job creation, economic inclusion, investment growth and poverty reduction, should have an accommodating tax regime for investors.

“Corporate tax in Nigeria is 30 per cent. But effective corporate tax is much more than that. There is tertiary education tax of 2.5 per cent of profit; NITDA Levy of one per cent of profit; NASENI Levy of 0.25 per cent of profit; Police Trust Fund Levy of 0.005 per cent of profit. This brings effective corporate tax to about 34 per cent. This rate is one of the highest in the world. “Average corporate tax rate for Africa is 27.6 per cent; Asian average is 19.52 per cent; European Union is 19.74 per cent and global average is 23.37 per cent. Meanwhile new taxes are still being proposed by the National Assembly. These include Tertiary Health Tax of one per cent of profit; and NYSC levy of one per cent of profit. There are numerous other taxes imposed on businesses by the states and local governments. “This multitude of taxes is crippling investment in the Nigerian economy.

There is need for an urgent review.” It further noted: “The current tax regime is in conflict with the National Tax Policy which prescribes that there should be less emphasis on direct taxation in order to incentivise investment.” “Meanwhile, investors are grappling with numerous macroeconomic, structural and regulatory headwinds. They incur huge expenditure on stuffs which the government should normally provide – electricity, security, water, waste management, human capital etc. These are implicit taxes, as it were. There are also numerous state and local government taxes which businesses have to pay,” the CPPE said. In addition, the Centre called for greater commitment to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). was a major step towards the reform of the oil gas sector.

