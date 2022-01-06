CPPE lauds Salami’s appointment as Chief Economic Adviser

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has commended the appointment of Dr Doyin Salami as the Chief Economic Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari. According to a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday, Dr Salami, who is the current Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), is expected, in his new role to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others. Commenting on the development in a statement yesterday, the CPPE said Salami’s appointment as Chief Economic Adviser “though coming rather late in the life of the administration, perhaps signals the aspiration of President Buhari to reset the economy and correct some glaring distortions that have been undermining investors’ confidence over the last couple of years.” Stressing that it was “imperative” for the Buhari administration, “to refocus economic management strategy for growth, efficiency, productivity, sustainability and inclusion,” the CPPE, however, pointed out
