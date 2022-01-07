CPPE lauds Salami’s appointment, urges GDP growth

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), an economic and private sector thinktank, has lauded the appointment of Dr. Doyin Salami, as the Chief Economic Adviser to the President. Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said Salami is bringing to this position a pedigree of intellectualism and robust knowledge of the nexus between sound economic principles, macroeconomic stability, investment growth and the welfare of the citizens. According to him, though Salami’s appointment is coming rather late in the life of the administration, it is a fitting appointment nonetheless. He said it is worthy of note that Doyin Salami is the current chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC). Yusuf added that his appointment perhaps signals the aspiration of President Buhari to reset the economy and correct some glaring distortions that have been undermining investors’ confidence over the last couple of years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...