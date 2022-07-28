CPPE: Nigeria on brink of bankruptcy over headwinds

Renowned economic expert and Chief Executive Officer, Central for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has disclosed that the first six months (January- June 2022) of Nigerian economy has been characterised by diverse economic vulnerabilities and having devastating headwinds on businesses in the country.

He noted that the country’s economy in H1’22 painted a gloomy and disturbing picture of the state of government finances, suggesting that government is on the brink of bankruptcy. Yusuf, who stated this while evaluating Nigeria’s half year (H1) economic review, said that despite the negative trajectories, it’s shocking that Nigerian economy continues to demonstrate resilience amid all of these harsh investment environments.

The CPPE helmsman explained that the diverse economic vulnerabilities that confronted the country’s economy included the unprecedented surge in energy prices, which had a very huge adverse effect on economic players across all sectors and unprecedented level of currency depreciation and currency volatility. Others are increasingly weak fiscal space; acute foreign exchange scarcity with very profound effects on investors across all sectors; rising public debt and debt service burden; worsening security situation; elevated political risk as a result of political transition processes and activities; growing fuel subsidy burden; weak infrastructure and a slump in investor confidence, as well as depressed purchasing power.

The former Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “The major elements of these review are trends in our exchange rate, inflation, GDP debt profile and fiscal operations of government. “The exchange rate depreciated significantly in the parallel market to over N600/dollar. In the official window it remains relatively stable, however, the parallel market exchange rate has become the major reference rate in taking economic decision in the economy, amid acute liquidity crisis in the official forex window.”

He added: “It is therefore of concern that in spite of this reality the CBN has refused to recognize the fact that the parallel market rate continues to dictate the pace of international trade and international transactions in our economy.” While speaking on the country’s inflation rate, the renowned economist said the key drivers of inflation were exchange rate depreciation, the high energy cost, the increasing financing of deficit by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the problem of insecurity, which is affecting agricultural production and the high cost of logistics.

To him, high inflation continues to take a toll on businesses as production costs have been increasing, operating costs across sectors becoming elevated, profit margins declining, a slump in turnover and sales while business sustainability is at risk in many segments of the Nigerian economy. On the country’s fiscal side, Yusuf pointed out that the figures released by the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, during the presentation of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, painted a gloomy and disturbing picture of the state of government finances, suggesting that the government was on the brink of bankruptcy.

“Debt service to revenue ratio for the first four months of the current year is over 100 per cent. The implication of this is that the actual revenue of government over the period is not sufficient to service debt. “Therefore, financing of the operations of government – personnel cost, overhead cost, capital expenditure and even part of the servicing of the debt will have to come from additional borrowing. These portends severe vulnerabilities for the Nigerian economy.” He continued: “The fiscal outlook is clouded by elevated downside risks in the near term, driven largely by the huge burden of financing petrol subsidy, fiscal leakages, and unsustainable public debt trajectory. “The outlook poses significant risks to macroeconomic stability amid heightened inflationary pressures, depreciating currency and increasing exchange rate volatility. “The GDP growth of 3.11 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 marked the sixth consecutive quarters of GDP growth in the Nigerian economy and offered a momentary glimmer of hope.

