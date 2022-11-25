Business

CPPE: Nigeria’s surging inflation worrisome to investors

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

A key member of the organised private sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has admitted that the country’s unabating inflation is a major macroeconomic concern to stakeholders in the country’s economy. The Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated this to New Telegraph, saying that the October rate that showed headline inflation accelerated to 21.09 per cent in as against 20.77 per cent in September was of concern to investors.

The rate for October released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that on a monthon- month assessment, there was a decline of 0.11 per cent in the headline inflation. That is declining from 1.36 per cent in September to 1.24 per cent in October. Yusuf said: “Evidently, we are yet to see an abatement to the key factors fueling inflation. Some of these factors are global, others are domestic. “They are a combination of structural and policy issues.” He added that “these factors include the depreciating exchange rate, rising transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, hike in diesel cost, climate change, insecurity in many farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production. “These are largely supply side and policy concerns.

Monetary policy tightening in most economies around the world, especially the leading economies, is also driving imported inflation and the depreciation in the exchange rate.” The CPPE helmsman explained that accelerated growth in fiscal deficit financing by the CBN was heightening liquidity in the economy with consequences for soaring inflation. According to him, mounting inflationary pressures have the following consequences of weakening purchasing power of citizens as real incomes are eroded, increase poverty, escalate production costs, which negatively impacts profitability, erode shareholder value in many busineses, and also weaken investor confidence.

Yusuf, however, noted that tackling inflation requireed urgent government intervention to address the challenges bedeviling the supply side of the economy, addressing production and productivity constraints, fixing the dysfunctional forex policy, and institution of fiscal reforms to curb escalating deficit spending.

To give producers and citizens some relief, the economist said: “Government could tweak the tariff policies by granting concessionary import duty on intermediate products for industrialists especially those in the food processing segments of the agriculture value chain.” Speaking further, Yusuf said: “Across all sectors, there are issues around the high energy cost, the currency depreciation, the soaring inflation, weak purchasing power, forex scarcity and the structural problems of infrastructure.

Even though the non-oil sector contributed 93 per cent of the GDP weak productivity remains an issue.” He added that the manufacturing sector had been performing well, except that they (manufacturers) need a conducive environment to thrive. “In any country’s economy, the manufacturing sector is the live wire and mainstay.

But only that in Nigerian context, the manufacturing sector is bedeviled with lots of challenges that are not allowing its contribution to the Nigeria’s GDP to show for it. “But local manufacturers are trying their best only that they are appealing to government to create a conducive environment for them to operate and thrive.” Nevertheless, there are top manufacturing challenges confronting the sector today in Nigeria. “For instance, supply chain disruption. For the foreseeable future, supply chain disruptions are among the biggest challenges impacting the manufacturing sector. “Others are shortage of experienced engineers, worker safety, emerging technologies & cybersecurity, capacity constraints, non-existent of power, inadequate funding, insecurity, poor infrastructures, irregular taxes and unstable government policy, and unaffordable credit.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NAICOM boss seeks institutional collaboration for growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, has called for strong institutional collaboration to promote insurance activities in Africa as the African insurance market is in dire need of serious collaboration and synergy now than in other time in the past.   Thomas, in his remarks at the investiture of Mr. Tope Smart as the 23rd President […]
Business

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending, Apple could spoil its party

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook Inc (FB.O) beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday but warned that growth later this year could “significantly” decline as new Apple Inc (AAPL.O) privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads. A surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic when consumers shopped online, along with higher ad prices, […]
Business

Oil firm engages MD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chappal Petroleum Development Company has appointed Ufoma Joseph Immanuel as its managing director. Prior to joining the company, he was the chief finance officer of Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI). Ufoma was the former head of corporate finance and strategy at Eroton Exploration and Production. He led the transition team at Eroton, following its acquisition of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica