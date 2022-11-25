CPPE: Nigeria’s surging inflation worrisome to investors

A key member of the organised private sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has admitted that the country’s unabating inflation is a major macroeconomic concern to stakeholders in the country’s economy. The Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated this to New Telegraph, saying that the October rate that showed headline inflation accelerated to 21.09 per cent in as against 20.77 per cent in September was of concern to investors.

The rate for October released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that on a monthon- month assessment, there was a decline of 0.11 per cent in the headline inflation. That is declining from 1.36 per cent in September to 1.24 per cent in October. Yusuf said: “Evidently, we are yet to see an abatement to the key factors fueling inflation. Some of these factors are global, others are domestic. “They are a combination of structural and policy issues.” He added that “these factors include the depreciating exchange rate, rising transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, hike in diesel cost, climate change, insecurity in many farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production. “These are largely supply side and policy concerns.

Monetary policy tightening in most economies around the world, especially the leading economies, is also driving imported inflation and the depreciation in the exchange rate.” The CPPE helmsman explained that accelerated growth in fiscal deficit financing by the CBN was heightening liquidity in the economy with consequences for soaring inflation. According to him, mounting inflationary pressures have the following consequences of weakening purchasing power of citizens as real incomes are eroded, increase poverty, escalate production costs, which negatively impacts profitability, erode shareholder value in many busineses, and also weaken investor confidence.

Yusuf, however, noted that tackling inflation requireed urgent government intervention to address the challenges bedeviling the supply side of the economy, addressing production and productivity constraints, fixing the dysfunctional forex policy, and institution of fiscal reforms to curb escalating deficit spending.

To give producers and citizens some relief, the economist said: “Government could tweak the tariff policies by granting concessionary import duty on intermediate products for industrialists especially those in the food processing segments of the agriculture value chain.” Speaking further, Yusuf said: “Across all sectors, there are issues around the high energy cost, the currency depreciation, the soaring inflation, weak purchasing power, forex scarcity and the structural problems of infrastructure.

Even though the non-oil sector contributed 93 per cent of the GDP weak productivity remains an issue.” He added that the manufacturing sector had been performing well, except that they (manufacturers) need a conducive environment to thrive. “In any country’s economy, the manufacturing sector is the live wire and mainstay.

But only that in Nigerian context, the manufacturing sector is bedeviled with lots of challenges that are not allowing its contribution to the Nigeria’s GDP to show for it. “But local manufacturers are trying their best only that they are appealing to government to create a conducive environment for them to operate and thrive.” Nevertheless, there are top manufacturing challenges confronting the sector today in Nigeria. “For instance, supply chain disruption. For the foreseeable future, supply chain disruptions are among the biggest challenges impacting the manufacturing sector. “Others are shortage of experienced engineers, worker safety, emerging technologies & cybersecurity, capacity constraints, non-existent of power, inadequate funding, insecurity, poor infrastructures, irregular taxes and unstable government policy, and unaffordable credit.”

