CPPE seeks reduction in CRR

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce the Cash Reserves Requirement (CRR) from its current 27.5 per cent.

The Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, who stated this in a report titled: “Economic Review for 2021 and an agenda for 2022” obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, argued that the high CRR was negatively impacting the profitability of deposit money banks and making it difficult for them to play their primary role of financial intermediation. CRR is the minimum amount DMBs are expected to retain with CBN from customer deposits.

 

In January 2020, the apex bank increased CRR from 22.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent as part of its efforts to encourage DMBs to increase lending to the private sector. However, calling for a reduction in the CRR, Yusuf stated: “The CRR imposed on the Nigerian banks is one of the highest globally.

 

The CRR, which is currently at 27.5 per cent, has become a major impediment to financial intermediation by the banks. Even more disturbing is the fact that effective CRR is as high as 50 per cent or more for some banks.

 

“Yet, financial intermediation is supposed to be the major function and essence of the banking system. The high CRR has made it difficult for the banks to play their primary role of financial intermediation.

 

Their profitability is also adversely impacted because of limited room for credit creation activities. Indeed, the Ways and Means finances of the apex bank pose greater liquidity risk to the economy than bank deposits.

 

We therefore seek a reduction in CRR so that the banks can be better placed to play their primary role of financial intermediation in the economy.”

 

