CPPE seeks review of forex policy regime

Citing what it described as the “multidimensional forex challenge” that investors faced last year, the Dr Muda Yusuf-led Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called for an “urgent” review of Nigeria’s current foreign exchange policy regime.

The Centre, which made the call in a report titled: “Economic review for 2021 and an agenda for 2022,” released at the weekend, recommended that the country should adopt a flexible exchange rate policy regime that “would reduce uncertainty and inspire the confidence of investors.”

Stressing that the forex challenge was a major issue that investors had to grapple with in 2021, the CPPE noted that dimensions of the crisis included problems such as the sharp depreciation of the currency over the last one year; the liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market which manifested in the acute shortage of foreign exchange in the official window and volatility of the exchange rate which created considerable uncertainty and unpredictability for investors. In addition, the Centre noted that the naira loss of value last year impacted negatively on businesses.

Specifically, it stated that currency depreciation resulted in “high cost of production because of the high import dependence of our manufacturing sector for imported raw materials and equipment; low sales and turnover because of the consequential increase in price and resultant contraction in demand; erosion of profit margins because not all the additional cost could be passed on consumers and a spike in business continuity risk for many businesses.”

Thus, CPPE said given the aforementioned forex policy-induced challenges that investors and businesses faced last year, it was calling for an urgent review of the current foreign exchange policy regime.

According to the Centre, “our proposition is that we should adopt a flexible exchange rate policy regime. We would like to clarify that this is not a devaluation proposition.

“Rather, it is a pricing mechanism that reflects the demand and supply fundamentals in the foreign exchange market. It is a model that is sustainable, predictable and transparent.

It is a policy regime that would reduce uncertainty and inspire the confidence of investors. It is a policy framework that would minimize discretion and arbitrage in the foreign exchange allocation mechanism.”

It further stated: “A flexible exchange rate regime is a policy choice adopted to cope with changing demand and supply conditions in the forex market.

A market rate would also deepen the autonomous foreign exchange market through the liberalization of inflows from export proceeds, diaspora remittances, multinational companies, donor agencies, diplomatic missions etc.”

Similarly, pointing out that some of the products on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s forex exclusion list are intermediate products for some manufacturing firms, which have thus suffered because of their inability to have access to forex in the official window, the CPPE stated: “It would be advisable for the CBN to have a robust engagement with the stakeholders to review this list in the new year.”

The Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, is the immediate past Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

