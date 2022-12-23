CPPE To CBN: Suspend further monetary policy tightening

Following report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the country’s headline inflation accelerated to 21.47 per cent in November as against 21.09 per cent in October, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to put a pause to further monetary tightening on the economy. CPPE Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, made the plea in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said that CBN should resist the temptation of further monetary policy tightening because the economy is not credit driven yet. According to him, like in many other parts of the world, the phenomenon of mounting inflationary pressures in the Nigerian economy is yet to abate as It remains a major cause for concern for stakeholders. He stated that over the last one year, the Nigeria inflation story had been a depressing one as reflected in the dynamics of all key price metrics. Yusuf noted: “The CBN should resist the temptation of further monetary policy tightening. The deployment of monetary tightening tools should be put on pause.

“The Nigerian economy is not a credit driven economy, which is why the tightening outcomes have been inconsequential as a tool to tame inflation. “As at October 2022, credit to the private sector as a percentage of GDP was 22.7 per cent in Nigeria. The percentages for other countries in 2020, according to World Bank, were 32 per cent in Kenya, 96 per cent in Morocco, 193 per cent in Japan, 143 per cent in UK, 216 per cent in the United States, and 39 per cent was average for sub-Sahara Africa. “This underscores the need for variabilities in policy responses.”

The renowned economist said that Inflation had been spiking despite the serial monetary tight-ening, so, sustained tightening penalises entrepreneurs (especially the real sector), increases cost of credit with heightened prospects of a backlash on growth. In addition, the former Director-General of LCCI, pointed out that inflation restraining strategies should accordingly focus on productivity boosting supply side factors and reduction in ways and means funding of deficit. Speaking further, he explained that the key inflation drivers had not changed over the last few years.

They include the following the depreciating exchange rate, rising transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, hike in diesel cost, climate change, insecurity ravaging farming communities and structural constraints to economic activities. Others are fiscal deficit financing by the CBN is also a significant factor fueling inflation through high liquidity injection into the economy, tapering of monetary easing in the advanced economies is also driving imported inflation and the depreciation in the exchange rate. However, consequences of soaring inflation include the following: Erosion of purchasing power of citizens as real incomes collapse, mounting poverty, escalation of production costs which negatively impacts profitability, shrinking shareholder value in many businesses, waning of investors’ confidence, dwindling manufacturing capacity utilization, taming inflation demands urgent government intervention to fix supply side constraints in the economy, tackling production and productivity constraints, fixing the dysfunctional forex policy, and reducing liquidity injection through ways and means funding of fiscal deficit. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), headline inflation accelerated to 21.47 per cent in November as against 21.09 per cent in October. On a month-on-month basis, there it increased to 1.39 per cent in November as against 1.24 per cent in October 2022. Food inflation rose to 24.13 per cent from 23.72 per cent in October. On a monthon- month basis, food inflation grew by 1.4 per cent compared to 1.23 per cent in October. Core inflation similarly spiraled to 18.24 per cent from 17.76 per cent in October.

