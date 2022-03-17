CPPE to FG: Don’t kill manufacturing sector with excise duties, taxes

Still recovering from Federal Government’s N10 per litre excise duty on non-alcoholic sweetened carbonated drinks, private sector operators have advised the former to shelve its new plans to impose another excise duty on a range of manufactured goods in the country anytime soon. Specifically, the private sector body is insisting that it will be inimical and counterproductive for businesses and manufacturing sector as there are still difficulties in the land. In addition, the OPS said that what the manufacturing sector needs now is more stimulus as it is being done in the developed countries and not taxes that are disincentives to business growth. A key player, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muda Yusuf, lamented that the country’s operating atmosphere for local manufacturers was still not fair. Yusuf, who is the immediate past Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated that local manufacturers were still contending with escalating cost of production arising from elevated energy costs, rising operating expenses, sharp currency depreciation, forex market illiquidity, galloping inflation and numerous structural bottlenecks.

According to him, “earlier this year, the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, hinted that excise duty will be imposed on a range of manufactured goods in the country anytime soon. But these are very difficult times for manufacturers as they contend with escalating cost of production arising from elevated energy costs, rising operating expenses, sharp currency depreciation, forex market illiquidity, galloping inflation and numerous structural bottlenecks. “They are also experiencing significant spikes in the cost of raw materials, cost of fund, high import duty, prohibitive cost of transportation and high cost of logistics. A huge proportion of these costs cannot be passed on to the consumers because of weak purchasing power and high consumer resistance.”

The economic expert observed that given the strategic importance of manufacturing to the Nigerian economy, what the sector needs at this time is more stimulus and not more taxes. For instance, Yusuf said the cost of diesel had risen by close to 200 per cent in the past few weeks. He added that it was at an average of N288 per litre in January this year and jumped to as high as N720 per litre in some locations. “The cost of gas is similarly on the increase and there are also sharp increases in electricity tariffs,” he noted.

To him, several manufacturers are not able to import vital raw materials because of forex scarcity, a situation which is severely inhibiting their production and productivity. Many are forced to source forex from the parallel market at exorbitant rates.

“Manufacturers are yet to recover from the shocks of the pandemic and the subsequent recession. “Manufacturing contribution to GDP is still less than ten per cent. The growth recorded in the sector in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a mere 2.28 per cent, after a contraction of 2.75 per cent in 2020. “Manufacturers are struggling with unfair competition, especially from products imported from Asia, which have flooded the Nigerian market, largely because of the porosity of the borders. These imports are often much cheaper than goods produced locally.

“The cost of logistics has continued to be on the upward trend, driven largely by the state of the roads, the limited freight capacity of the railway system, the crisis at the major ports, the traffic gridlock around the Lagos ports and extortions in the logistics chain.

“The manufacturing sector offers good prospects for job creation and lifting more Nigerians out of poverty in line with the government aspirations. “But if the burden of tax becomes excessive and unbearable on this critical sector the realisation of these outcomes by government would be difficult,” he noted.

