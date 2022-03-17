Business

CPPE to FG: Don’t kill manufacturing sector with excise duties, taxes

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Still recovering from Federal Government’s N10 per litre excise duty on non-alcoholic sweetened carbonated drinks, private sector operators have advised the former to shelve its new plans to impose another excise duty on a range of manufactured goods in the country anytime soon. Specifically, the private sector body is insisting that it will be inimical and counterproductive for businesses and manufacturing sector as there are still difficulties in the land. In addition, the OPS said that what the manufacturing sector needs now is more stimulus as it is being done in the developed countries and not taxes that are disincentives to business growth. A key player, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muda Yusuf, lamented that the country’s operating atmosphere for local manufacturers was still not fair. Yusuf, who is the immediate past Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated that local manufacturers were still contending with escalating cost of production arising from elevated energy costs, rising operating expenses, sharp currency depreciation, forex market illiquidity, galloping inflation and numerous structural bottlenecks.

According to him, “earlier this year, the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, hinted that excise duty will be imposed on a range of manufactured goods in the country anytime soon. But these are very difficult times for manufacturers as they contend with escalating cost of production arising from elevated energy costs, rising operating expenses, sharp currency depreciation, forex market illiquidity, galloping inflation and numerous structural bottlenecks. “They are also experiencing significant spikes in the cost of raw materials, cost of fund, high import duty, prohibitive cost of transportation and high cost of logistics. A huge proportion of these costs cannot be passed on to the consumers because of weak purchasing power and high consumer resistance.”

The economic expert observed that given the strategic importance of manufacturing to the Nigerian economy, what the sector needs at this time is more stimulus and not more taxes. For instance, Yusuf said the cost of diesel had risen by close to 200 per cent in the past few weeks. He added that it was at an average of N288 per litre in January this year and jumped to as high as N720 per litre in some locations. “The cost of gas is similarly on the increase and there are also sharp increases in electricity tariffs,” he noted.

To him, several manufacturers are not able to import vital raw materials because of forex scarcity, a situation which is severely inhibiting their production and productivity. Many are forced to source forex from the parallel market at exorbitant rates.

“Manufacturers are yet to recover from the shocks of the pandemic and the subsequent recession. “Manufacturing contribution to GDP is still less than ten per cent. The growth recorded in the sector in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a mere 2.28 per cent, after a contraction of 2.75 per cent in 2020. “Manufacturers are struggling with unfair competition, especially from products imported from Asia, which have flooded the Nigerian market, largely because of the porosity of the borders. These imports are often much cheaper than goods produced locally.

“The cost of logistics has continued to be on the upward trend, driven largely by the state of the roads, the limited freight capacity of the railway system, the crisis at the major ports, the traffic gridlock around the Lagos ports and extortions in the logistics chain.

“The manufacturing sector offers good prospects for job creation and lifting more Nigerians out of poverty in line with the government aspirations. “But if the burden of tax becomes excessive and unbearable on this critical sector the realisation of these outcomes by government would be difficult,” he noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIBSS: Lagos accounts for 30% of Nigeria’s e-payment

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) has said that Lagos accounted for 30 per cent of all electronic payment transactions carried out in Nigeria last year. With this, it described the state as the hub of e-payment in Nigeria as other states were far behind in terms of the percentage of transactions. NIBSS, in its […]
Business

FG’s move to end post-harvest losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Hope for food security is in sight following Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo’s recent pronouncement that post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities for the nation’s agricultural produce would soon be a thing of the past. Taiwo Hassan reports The negative impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak has affected virtually all the key sectors of the economy, […]
Business

NIMET DG gets ACMAD appointment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…minister lauds new role   The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has congratulated the Director-General/CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, on his recent appointment as the Chairperson, Board of Governors of The African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD). Sirika, who stressed that Professor Matazu’s latest appointment is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica