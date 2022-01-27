CPPE to FG: Initiate reforms to cut headline inflation

…links 0.2% marginal increase to surge in demand

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) pronouncement that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 15.63 per cent in December 2021, from 15.40 per cent recorded in November, a key member of the country’s organised private sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has linked the 0.2 per cent marginal increase to the surge in demand during the December festivities in the country. Indeed, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise stated that government needed to fix the current inflationary pressure by initiating proactive policy measures that will bring it’s reduction rate down.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known while reacting to the recently headline inflation report. He told New Telegraph that the surge in demand during the December festivities played a role in the marginal spike and reversal of the deceleration trend in headline inflation. Yusuf, a renowned economist and former directorgeneral of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), explained that the latest headline inflation report by the NBS had brought to a halt the eight months steady deceleration in headline inflation in the country. Yusuf stated that inflationary pressures remained a significant macroeconomic risk in the Nigerian economy. He added that it was a major concern for both businesses and the citizens. Speaking on the country’s food inflation, the economic expert said: “Food inflation, which is the biggest worry for the poor, rose from 17.21 per cent in November to 17.37 per cent in December. “But on a month-on-month basis, there was an increase of 2.19 per cent.

“The core inflation, which relates to non-agricultural products, maintained an upward trend. It increased from 13.85 per cent in November to 13.87 per cent in December. This was largely a reflection of the impact of currency depreciation and the liquidity challenges in the forex market.” While speaking further on the economic implications of the headline inflation, he said: “Although the economy witnessed an incremental deceleration in inflation over the past eight months before the reversal in December, high inflationary pressures remain a major concern to stakeholders in the Nigeria economy.”

According to him, some of the implications are escalation of production and operating costs for businesses, leading to erosion of profit margins, drop in sales, decline in turnover and weak manufacturing capacity utilisation; high food prices, which impacts adversely on citizens welfare and aggravates poverty; weak purchasing power, which poses significant risk to business sustainability, and price volatility, which undermines investor confidence.

Speaking further on how current headline inflationary pressure can be tamed in the country, the economic expert said that government needed to reform the foreign exchange market to stabilise the exchange rate and reduce volatility; address forex liquidity issues through appropriate policy measures; address the security concerns causing disruption to agricultural activities; address productivity issues in the real sector of the economy; and address the challenge of high transportation cost.

