CPPE To FG: Protracted cash crunch cripping business

Renowned economist and Director, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has paid that the protracted cash scarcity has crippled many economic activities in the country. Yusuf explained that the crippling of trading activities, stifling of the informal economy, contraction in the agricultural sector, protracted challenge in manufacturing sector and the paralysis of the rural economy were key fundamentals that have been severely impeded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s new naira redesigned policy since January 31 ending when the deadline first came into force.

In addition, the renowned economist stated there were also corresponding job losses in hundreds of thousands. Speaking further, Dr. Yusuf pointed out that the naira scarcity had led to major drop in business activities at both the urban and rural areas. Many retail business operators have continued to lament low sales and drop in profitability in recent months due to the lingering naira scarcity triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-led currency reforms. According to him, the CBN currency redesign policy inflicted indescribable agony, suffering and distress on majority of Nigerian citizens.

He noted that the trouble was with the redesign, but the deliberate and unrestrained mopping up of cash in the economy. Yusuf said: “Evidently, President Buhari did not seem to appreciate the gravity and enormity of the suffering and pain that Nigerians have been experiencing since the onset of the currency redesign policy. “We again plead with the President to immediately intervene to put an end to the devastating and traumatic outcomes of a repressive, poorly conceptualized and badly implemented currency redesign policy. We request the following immediate actions. “The CBN should be directed to immediately inform the Nigerian public that the old currency notes (alongside the new notes) remain legal tender until December 31, 2023, in line with the Supreme Court judgement. “The CBN should be directed to officially communicate the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement to the banks and affirm compliance with the judgement.” Similarly, Yusuf stressed: “The president should publicly empathise with Nigerians on the unwarranted and inexcusable pain and suffering that the currency redesign policy has wreaked on them.” The CPPE helmsman, however, stated: “Majority of the people have stepped back waiting for the cash crunch to subside before they can start making purchases.” He admitted that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data indicated that cash shortages across the economy had a severe impact on the private sector midway through the first quarter of the year. The PMI report for January said substantial declines were seen in both output and new orders, while firms scaled back their purchasing activity and employment.

