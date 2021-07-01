CPS: FG okays payment of outstanding pension liabilities

The Federal Government yesterday gave presidential approval for payment of outstanding pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The Head of Corporate Communication at National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mr Peter Aghahowa, said this in a statement in Abuja. He said PenCom was pleased to inform all its stakeholders, particularly retirees of Treasuryfunded Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved PenCom’s submission. The submission was on the payment of some critical aspects of the outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CPS specifically. Aghahowa said payment of the outstanding accrued pension rights was for verified and enrolled retirees of treasury-funded MDAs retired but yet to be paid their benefits and backlog of death benefits due to beneficiaries of deceased employees.
