CPS: FG okays payment of outstanding pension liabilities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday gave presidential approval for payment of outstanding pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The Head of Corporate Communication at National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mr Peter Aghahowa, said this in a statement in Abuja. He said PenCom was pleased to inform all its stakeholders, particularly retirees of Treasuryfunded Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved PenCom’s submission. The submission was on the payment of some critical aspects of the outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CPS specifically. Aghahowa said payment of the outstanding accrued pension rights was for verified and enrolled retirees of treasury-funded MDAs retired but yet to be paid their benefits and backlog of death benefits due to beneficiaries of deceased employees.

Reps condemn attack on Ortom, say offenders must face justice

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. The lawmakers condemned the incident when the matter came up during plenary on Tuesday at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital. They described the attack on the governor as an indication of […]
Alkali’s appointment as IGP well-deserved – Alobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Commissioner in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Mr. Lawrence Alobi, has described the appointment of Mr. Usman Baba, as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), as a “welcome development”. Until his appointment, Baba was a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police. He takes over from Mr. Mohammed Adamu, […]
Reps to investigate alleged maladministration, corrupt practices in PRODA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged maladministration and corrupt practices at the Project Development Institute (PRODA) in Enugu State. This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Henry Nwawuba (PDP-Imo), at plenary yesterday. Speaking on the motion, Nwawuba said PRODA was a research agency under the Ministry of Science and […]

