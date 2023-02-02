CPS: Gale of dissatisfaction unsettles PenCom, PenOp

Nearly two decades after its introduction, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), may not have addressed expectations of some agencies as dissatisfied agencies are orchestrating a pullout from the scheme, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The current Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) derives its power from the reversed 2014 Pension Act. Birthed 19 years ago, the CPS was overwhelmingly embraced by Nigerians working class in public and private sectors for its uniqueness and advantages over pension system of the old. CPS administration is a sustainable pension system designed to provide stable, sustainable, predictable and adequate source of retirement income for employees in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria. The uniqueness is that it decrees mutual percentage contribution from employer and employee to be kept in Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of the beneficiaries. While its enrollment is compulsory for all Federal Government’s employees, it’s also mandatory for private sector organisations with five or more employees. Ten years after, the Act went through an amendment in 2014, ostensibly to address some challenges identified during the implementation period. The Act was the reenacted Pension Reform Act 2014 with inputs from stakeholders. The Contributory Pension Scheme simplified the process of payment of retirement benefits through the issuance of effective regulations and guidelines for accessing such benefits. However, why most agencies of government are CPS compliant, few establishments of the government such as the military formation, security outfits like the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) are not in it for obvious reasons. They operate separate pension scheme.

More agencies signify opting out

In 2017, some agencies wanted opting out from CPS via a Bill seeking to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014. These included members of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Prison Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The Nigerian police is the latest in agencies of government rooting for pull out from CPS. To address concerns raised by interested stakeholders, the Na-tional Assembly organised public hearing for men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force pushing for exclusion from CPS contribution. The public hearing was attended by National Pension Commission (PenCom), Pension Operators (PenOp) Nigeria Police and other interested stakeholders. The Police listed numerous challenges against CPS. As alternative to CPS, the police is rooting for the Police Pension Board (Establishment) Bill, 2022, a special police pension board to manage its pension affairs. Like the Nigerian Army and other military agencies, the police hinged decision of quitting the scheme to help better the lives of their retirees. The police raised concern on the quantum of benefits payable to such personnel under the CPS, which it described as unsatisfactory. Between 2011 and 2012, the Nigeria Police High Command made a case to the federal government for the exemption of their personnel from the CPS. The matter was referred to the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who constituted a Joint Committee comprising the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, the Nigeria Police and PenCom to consider the submission and present a position to the government. After considering the report of the joint committee, the government decided that the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force should continue to be covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme. The Police, it appeared, was not satisfied with the government position. It unrelentingly pushed for.exemption form CPS. A Bill seeking to exempt personnel of the Nigeria Police Force from the CPS was presented to the present 9th National Assembly.

Public hearing

To enable public ventilate its input on raging desire or otherwise of allowing men and officers of the police have a distinct Police Pension board, Senate Committee on Police Affairs of National Assembly last week organised public hearing on a bill to establish the Police Pension Board.

The public hearing was attended by stakeholders in Pension. PenCom, Pension Fund Administrators (PenOp), the police and the public. While senators, Nigeria Police Force and groups of police retirees supported the proposal, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), pension fund administrators and Nigeria Labour Congress kicked against it.

For instance, Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, represented by Deputy Inspector General, Sanusi Lemu, in his presentation, said the police force deserved to have a separate body for management and administration of pension of its retirees. He said the proposed board, when established, would boost the morale of police personnel to dispassionately discharge their duties of fighting crimes. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Dauda Haliru Jika, sponsor of the bill, Senator Elisha Abbo and Senator Ali Ndume, in their separate remarks, said the police deserved to be given special treatment being enjoyed by the military with a special pension board. The pension regulator, National Pension Commission (PENCOM) punctured the position. It noted that, exempting personnel of the police from the contributory pension scheme would imply additional financial burden on the Federal Government by way of unsustainable pension obligations. The Commission’s Director- General, Aisha Dahiru, represented by Clement Oyedele Akintola, noted: “As at 30 November 2022, there were 307,154 police personnel based on IPPIS data. “An actuarial valuation revealed that the retirement benefits (pension and gratuity) liability of these personnel under the defunct Defined Benefits Scheme would amount to about N1.84 trillion. This liability is expected to significantly increase with the proposed yearly recruitment of 10,000 personnel into the police force. “The Federal Government is already overburdened with the payment of pensions under the Defined Benefits Scheme as illustrated by the 2023 Appropriation Act, which made a provisionunder the Service Wide Vote for the sum of N854.8 billion as total allocation for Pension and Gratuities.” “Consequently, it would be fiscally imprudent to increase the number of this category of retirees under that Scheme. It would also render the retirees financially vulnerable and insecure.” In his contribution to the hearing, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Waba, said the proposed Police Pension Board was well envisioned. However, he said the snag was sustainability of funding saying “the mistake of moving from known to unknown should not be made.” The pension administrators represented by PenOp opposed granting exclusion to the police from CPS. PenOp, a representative of pension industry operators, gave a number of reasons for not supporting a distinct pension board for police. In a position paper submitted to the hearing by Chief Executive Officer of Pension Fund Administrators of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr.Oguche Agudah, he declared: “The Police request for an exemption from the CPS means taking Nigeria back to the dark ages before the pension reforms. “This was a time when retirees had to depend on a defined benefit system; where the federal government paid lump sums to retirees directly from its coffers. “At the time of the reform, it was estimated that the Federal Government had a pension liability of over N2 trillion. Past experiences have proven that this system puts a lot of burden on the federal government, making it unsustainable.”

Grey areas

The current CPS is not without inherent defects. The imperfect areas can be worked and improved on, a non-governmental organisation, with the name Contributory Pension and Happy Retirement Advocacy (COPEHRA) suggested. Legal adviser of the team, Barr. Ayinla Mahmod, while making the presentation, said all the grievances of the police could be corrected within the CPS. He said that the grievances of the police were making them want to exit the CPS can be resolved within the system. “Currently, the government is saddled with heavy recurrent statutory expenditures as well as providing funding for necessary and important capital projects. “A 3–year review of our country’s budget performance has shown that a large chunk of the budget is dependent on borrowed funds by virtue of rising budget deficits,” he noted.

Last line

To halt the upsurge in the agitation by agencies to pull out from CPS, PenCom and other concerned stakeholders need to address areas of defect, which include enhancing the lump sum paid to retirees under the scheme.

