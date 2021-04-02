CPS: Ghana trails Nigeria in employers’ prosecution

As Nigeria successfully undertakes the prosecution of employers who fail to remit their workers’ pension deductions to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), the Ghanaian Government has also empowered its pension regulator to prosecute defaulters in that regard. According to report by classfmonline, the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) now has legal backing to prosecute employers who default in paying employees’ pension contributions to the appropriate trustees as demanded by the law.

The prosecutorial powers were given to NPRA by the Attorney General’s Department. The report quoted the Chief Executive of the Authority, Hayford Atta-Krofi, as saying that the powers to prosecute defaulters would make his office operations easier and increase transparency. Although the Nigerian counterpart of the authority, National Pension Commission (PenCom), has been silent with regard to full blown prosecution, it has,however, been able to recover over N16 billion from some employers in the last 15 years of the scheme’s inception.

The recovery was achieved through the instrumentality of Recovery Agents established for that purpose. According to the 2019 report released by the Commission, the RAs are required to review the pension records of the employers and recover outstanding pension contributions with penalties. For that particular year, the sum of N1.84 billion was recovered by the RAs. “This brought the total recoveries made by the RAs, from inception of the exercise in 2012 to December 31, 2019, to N16.85 billion. “This figure represents principal contributions of N8.557 billion and penalties of N8.29 billion.

The amounts recovered had since been credited to the respective RSAs of the employees,” the report said. It further highlighted that a list comprising 69 defaulting employers that failed to remit outstanding pension contributions and penalty as established by the RAs were forwarded for legal actions, adding that in the meantime, the commission continued to record successes with respect to matters at the courts while many employers had requested for out of court settlements. For year 2020, PenCom said following the issuance of demand notices to defaulting employers whose pension liabilities had been established by the Recovery Agents (RAs), the sum of N553.03 million, representing principal contribution of N382.46 million and penalties of N170.57 million were recovered from 19 defaulting employers between October and December 2020. PenCom, in its fourth quarter 2020 report, noted that the total pension contributions remitted to the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) in the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at N167.74 billion, stressing that out of this total, the public sector accounted for N86.93 billion or 51.81 per cent, while the private sector contributed N80.81 billion or 48.18 per cent.

It maintained that the cumulative pension contributions received from both the public and private sectors from inception to the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, therefore, amounted to N6.70 trillion, up from the N6.54 trillion as at the end of the third quarter 2020, representing a growth of 2.45 per cent. The pension sector regulator said PFAs registered a total of 68,827 RSAs during the quarter under review, adding that this brought the cumulative RSA registrations from inception to 31 December 2020 to 9,215,788. The pension industry, it said recorded a net marginal growth of 0.72 per cent (66,704) in schemes membership during the quarter under review, rising from 9.20 million contributors as at the end of the preceding quarter to 9.27 million as at Q4’20, stressing that the growth in the industry membership was driven by the RSA Scheme, which had an increase of 68,749 registered contributors

