CPS: Investments in banks drop by 22.11% to N1.59trn

Following major economic factors and subsequent decisions by fund managers, investments in fixed deposit by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have continued to slide.

According to New Telegraph’s findings, latest figures posted by the new pension scheme regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), revealed that in four months, the figures trickled down by 22.11 per cent from N2.048 billion to N1.59 trillion, representing a drop of N425.94 billion.

The breakdown showed that while the PFAs invested a total of N2.048 trillion as fixed deposit in November 2022, the figure dropped to N1.94 trillion in December of the same year.

Further details revealed that the December figure also declined to N1.84 trillion in January just as it further dropped in February to N1.59 trillion in February.

The pension assets currently standing at over N15 trillion have been carefully invested in other portfolios with the highest interest in capital market as stipulated by the Pension Reformed Act 2014 as amended.

While Federal Government securities take the largest share of the investment, amounting to over 60 per cent, the other parts are spread across other instruments ranging from real estate, infrastructure funds, state government securities, money market instruments, commercial papers, foreign money markets, mutual funds, among others.

Recall that investment in foreign money markets also suffered severe decline as the funds dropped drastically by 43.7 per cent from N32 billion in September 2022 to N18 billion in December of the same year.

According to the breakdown, total investment in the markets made by the PFAs in the month of September 2022 stood at over N32 billion while that of October dropped to a little yo over N24 billion.

Maintaining the same decline, the investment in the portfolio dropped from N24 billion to N17 billion in November before rising slightly to N18 billion in December.

As part of measures to further secure the contributions, the PFAs had collaborated with PenCom to develop a framework that will enable pension funds to be invested in dollar-denominated assets within and outside Nigeria.

It was believed that this would help sustain the value of the pension assets and for the benefit of the contributors.

Although investment in the portfolios had maintained decline throughout the months indicated, the total assets have continued to maintain a steady rise since the scheme was inaugurated over 12 years ago.

Currently at N15.449 trillion with over nine million contributors, the funds have been spread across other instruments by the PFAs as closely supervised by the regulator.

According to the guidelines, all fund managers under the scheme are expected to conduct their investment activities in line with the requirements of the Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets (Investment Regulation) issued by the National Pension Commission.

The investment regulation is the reference document on all investment activities carried out by operators and sets out rules and standards for investing pension funds.

Recall that as part of the investment spread, New Telegraph had reported the PFAs’ renewed interest in infrastructure fund in the current year.

To this end, the pension fund managers have tagged along with the intention of investing heavily in infrastructure.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Oguche Agudah, 42 per cent of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) indicated that they were actively looking for investments in infrastructure while another 50 per cent said they would also consider investments along that line of business in the current year.

Oguche, however, said: “Although fund managers are cautious about private equity, they will consider on a deal by deal basis. Twenty five per cent of fund managers polled are actively looking to invest in private equity while 67 per cent say they will consider it.

“Fund managers are looking to invest in impact focused funds but transparency and structure

are key.”

Speaking on various dealings in equities and securities, he said there was reduction in engagement with equities in the outgone year from 7.73 per cent in 2021 to 6.79 per cent in 2022.

According to him, government securities as share of portfolio declined by 118 basis points to 65.44 per cent, while there was reduction in interaction with money market securities which declined by 1.92 per cent.