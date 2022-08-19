CPS: Micro Pension’s contributions hit N296.9m

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that contributors to the Micro Pension Scheme (MPS) segment of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has risen to N296.9 million. Disclosing this yesterday during a workshop for pension, business and labour correspondents in Lagos, the Head, Micro Pension Department, PenCom Dauda Ahmed, also said enrollees for the scheme had also increased to 81,674 as at July 2022 compared to 2,897 in the first quarter of 2022.

Presenting a paper titled, “The Micro Pension Plan: Bringing Financial Security at Old Age to the Doorsteps of the informal Sector,’ Ahmed stated that contributions under the scheme within the period stood at N296.9 million while total contingent withdrawal recorded N22.3 million. While pointing out that a total of N4.9 million was converted from informal to formal sectors within the period, he noted that the Commission was set to introduce health insurance as an incentive and other freebies that will serve as collateral to access funds by the participants of the scheme. He assured that the commission and operators in the sector were working tirelessly to attract more people to the scheme even as he regretted that lack of incentives among others have remained setback to the scheme. Earlier in her address, the Director-General, PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, said registered contributors for the CPS, and the value of pension fund assets stood at 9,795,957 million and N14.27 trillion, respectively, as at June 30, 2022. She noted that the theme of the workshop, “Increasing Informal Sector Participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS): The case for Micro Pension Plan,” aligned with the Commission’s objective of expanding coverage of the CPS. The objective, she posited, was to bring into the CPS, Nigerians working in the informal sector and those who are eelf employed through the Micro Pension Plan. “Therefore, it is of utmost importance to educate the media on the MPP and enlist your support to make the Plan popular amongst informal sector workers and the self-employed. There are three papers slated for presentation by the Commission today;” she said

