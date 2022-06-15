CPS: Pension assets hit N14.06 trn

The National Pension Commission has disclosed that total assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme has hit N14.06trillion. This is contained in the Commission’s latest report titled, ‘Unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio for the period ended April 30, 2022.’

According to the details, the funds, which ended December 31, 2021, at N13.42 trillion, rose to N13.61 trillion and N13.76 trillion as of the end of January and February 2022 respectively. It rose to N13.88 trillion by the end of March.

The data showed that N8.56 trillion of the total funds was invested in Federal Government securities, comprising bonds and treasury bills.

Other investment portfolios where the funds were invested included: domestic and foreign ordinary shares; corporate debt securities comprising corporate bonds; corporate infrastructure bonds; corporate green bonds, and supranational bonds.

PenCom also disclosed that the total number of workers with Retirement Savings Accounts rose slightly to 9.648 million by the end of April, from 9.529 million at the end of December 2021.

