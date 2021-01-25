CPS: PFAs invest N100bn in Sukuk

With pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) still maintaining a robust growth, managers of the fund have invested about N100 billion in Islamic bonds, otherwise known as sukuk.

This was disclosed by the industry regulator, National Pension Commission (Pen- Com), on its website, which also revealed that within the 11 months of last year, workers under the scheme contributed about N1.85 trillion into the assets.

According to the commission’s record, as at January 2020, the pension fund assets stood at N10.44 trillion but eventually soared to N12.29 trillion by November 2020, showing an increase of N1.85 trillion. The number of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders also moved from 8.93 million in January to 9.19 million. However, as contributions and trade continued on a growth trajectory, the pension managers invested more funds than before in Federal Government Securities.

Details of other investments revealed that the PFAs invested N7.50 trillion in FGN Securities in January and N8.14 trillion in November, representing 66.22 per cent of the total N12.29 trillion fund assets. A breakdown of the fund shows that out of the N8.14 trillion invested in FGN Securities, FGN Bonds got N7.379 trillion; Treasury Bills N642.02 billion; Agency Bonds N6.02 billion; Green Bonds N11.814 billion while Green Bonds got N11.814 billion.

Meanwhile, Domestic Ordinary Shares N790.85 billion; Foreign Ordinary Shares N17.33 billion; State Government Securities N150.58 billion; Corporate Debt Securities N731.57 billion; Local Money Market Securities N1.79 trillion; Mutual Funds N145.22 billion; Real Estate N158.60 billion; Private Equity Funds N31.70 billion; Infrastructure Funds N57.07 billion; and Cash and Other Assets N190.08 billion.

