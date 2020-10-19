Business

CPS: Premium Pension leads in absolute unit value

Premium Pension Limited (PPL), one of Nigeria’s leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in terms of investment return, has achieved great milestone in Nigeria’s pension industry as the leader in returns on investment in terms of absolute unit value.

A review of the website of PFAs as at September 30, revealed the highest value of N5.1416. Further investigation revealed that the performance of Premium Pension is being followed by NLPC Pension Limited and Crusader Pension with absolute unit values of N5.1156 and N5. 0726 respectively. Also, investigation of other PFAs indicates that ARM Pension achieved N4.7933, IBTC Pension N4.6527 and FCMB Pension N4.5399.

Theunitvaluesof otherPFAsare PAL Pension with N4.4532, AIICO N4.1548, First Guaranty N4.0614, TrustFund N4.0108, Leadway NN4.0025 and Sigma Pensions with N3.8267 as at 30th September, 2020. The absolute unit value is a measure of fund performance which reflects cumulative investment return on pension contributions overtime with long term strategic focus.

