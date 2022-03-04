Business

CPS: Private sector employers remit N101.71bn to PFAs

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme and Isa Abdulwahab Comment(0)

Following steady and positive developments in the nation’s pension industry under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), employers in the private sector have continued to record impressive contribution as they remitted a total of N101.71 billion to Retirees Savings Accounts in the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the National Pension Commission (PenCom), a total pension contribution of N208 billion was remitted to individual RSAs during the period. Report on the Commission’s website shows that out of this total, the public sector accounted for N107.78 billion or 51.82 per cent, while the private sector contributed N101.71 billion balance, representing 48.12 per cent.

It also put the total value of the assets at N13.42 trillion as of December 31, 2021, adding that the cumulative pension contributions from inception to the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to N7.58 trillion, representing an increase from N7.37 trillion as at the end of Q3 2021. The N13.42 trillion comprised of N9.47 trillion in RSA’ Active’ Funds (i.e. RSA Funds I, II III and V); N1.07 trillion in RSA Retiree Fund IV; N1.52 trillion in CPFAs; N1.35 trillion in Approved Existing Schemes (AES) Funds and N16.13 billion for RSA Fund VI (Non-Interest Fund), Active and Retiree.

To ensure safety of the funds and good return on investment, the assets are mainly invested in capital market instruments with Federal Government securities taking the lead as it atteacts 65.35 per cent of total investments. According to the investment details, investments FGN Bonds takes 94.90 per cent; Treasury Bills, 2.91 per cent; while Agency, Sukuk and Green Bonds accounted for about 2.19 per cent. Meanwhile, after evaluation of their application, National Pension Commission (Pencom) has approved acquisition of AIICO Pension Managers Limited by FCMB Pensions Limited. It also approved merger between Tangerine Pensions Limited and APT Pension Funds Managers Limited and subsequent change of name of the merged entity to Tangerine APT Pensions Limited. The Commission disclosed the development on its official Twitter handle monitored by New Telegraph on Wednesday in Abuja.

Talks for meger and acquisitions among Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) advanced last year. No fewer than four Pension Fund Administrators got into merger and acquisition ahead of the April 2022 deadline stipulated for pension companies to raise their minimum capital from N1 billion to N5 billion. The National Pension Commission had in 2020 circular in directed PFAs to raise their shareholders’ fund, giving them a 12-month transition period. The Commission argued then that its oversight function had shown that the required minimum capital was no longer adequate to meet the operational expenses of the PFA business.

Earlier, the Commission had raised the minimum capital of the PFAs from N150 million in 2011 to N1 billion in 2012. The new capital base of N5 billion has led many PFAs to consider merger and acquisition as the April 2022 deadline approaches. Last year, PenCom confirmed about 10 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) had met or exceeded the minimum capital base of N5 billion specified by the Commission. Ehimeme Ohioma, Head, Surveillance, PenCom, had, in an interview last year, confirmed the development. He spoke on the sidelines of the 2021 media parley organised by the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) with the theme: “Micro Pension – Challenges and Opportunities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil dips after OPEC+ delays meeting on supply decision

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices inched lower on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 10 cents at $75.13 a […]
Business

Another wholly Nigerian car, Nord unveiled

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Another young Nigerian identified as Ajayi Oluwatobi has also joined the clique of automobile manufacturers in Nigeria. The name of the company is Nord. Before now, Innoson Motors is the only indigenous automobile company in Nigeria, and it is located in the South- Eastern part of the country.   The success recorded over the years […]
Business

Need for vibrant commodity exchanges

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

There is need for collaboration among relevant agencies to boost commodity exchanges. CHRIS UGWU writes Following the downturn in the economy, stakeholders have stepped up campaign for the diversification of the exchange to accommodate, the commodity exchanges. A commodity is a product, which trades on an exchange. This includes cocoa, rubber, palm kernel, palm oil, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica