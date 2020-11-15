Crackdown on EndSARS activists may  escalate trust crisis – Tunde Bakare

…warns S’West govs against strict regulation of social media

Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged the Federal Government to urgently reverse some of its policies against the youths who participated in the #EndSARS protests, saying failure to do so may trigger another unrest in the country.

Speaking on a State of the Union address on Sunday, Bakare said some actions of the Federal Government such as freezing of accounts of some of the #EndSARS protesters, seizing their passports and indiscriminate arrests is uncalled for.

He said targeting and arresting citizens on trumped-up charges, deploying court probes as a tool of intimidation, and generally eroding our fragile peace, are deeply worrisome signs of regression.

According to him: “The youths of Nigeria are being oppressed by the Nigerian state that is supposed to protect them.

“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests. While I admit that, under our extant laws, banks may freeze an account upon an ex parte order granted to a law enforcement agency by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“These provisions of our law should not be used to intimidate Nigerian youth simply because they engaged in and promoted protests against the inactions of government.

“Some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the #EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest so that they do not trigger further protests.

“The immediate reversal of these actions, therefore, will calm raw nerves and fast track peace in our land. And if there are serious or fundamental security breaches that necessitated the freezing of bank accounts and the confiscation of a passport, these should be made known.”

