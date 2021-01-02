Craft entrepreneurship on showcase at Runsewe’s mother home call

It was the grand reception of the send forth of the late Madam Felicia Adesola Runsewe (Fondly called Mama Kaduna), the mother of the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, and it turned out to be a showpiece of the entrepreneurship and master craft ship of Nigeria’s art and craft culture on display. From the entrance of the venue – Eagle Club, on Adesanya Oguniran, Surulere, Lagos you feel the vibes and colouration, setting your curiousity on high and as you inch your way further you begin to see visually attractive and inviting creations and craft mastership all over the place.

The upscale venue wore various indigenous craft works, made from different art materials carefully blended with local fabrics, showcasing the very embellishment of entrepreneurial skills in interior and exterior decorations.

True to his promise, Runsewe who is also the president, Africa Region World Craft Council (WCC), had ensured that the burial activities of his late mother become a veritable platform to empower and showcase talents as well as community of craft entrepreneurs who are highly gifted and masters of their craft. The artistic and cultural atmosphere was further spiced by the unique indigenous music produced by the maestro of Afro juju music himself, Sir Shina Peters, who had the audience fully entertained, dancing and singing along to all his renditions, including his special creation as tribute to the departed mother of Runsewe. Nigerian rich culinary also came to the fore as guests were treated to a blend of colourful and savoury meals of all sorts, with a lot to eat and drink.

