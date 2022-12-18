Body & Soul

Craig David, coming to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

British singer and songwriter, Craig David will be gracing Nigeria with his presence this December, 2022. The RnB singer whose ‘Born To Do It’ album rocked the world with hit songs like ‘7 Days’, ‘Fill me in’, ‘Can’t Be Messing ‘Round’, ‘Rendez-vouz’ will be live in the city of Lagos to grace the Rythm Unplug music show among other African music stars. Craig David may seem to have fallen out of the hit makers list, but his 22 years old hit songs are still ever green. Almost all the songs in the Born to Do It, debut studio album made people fall in love with his talent. No doubt, he may be warmly received by N i g e r i a n music lovers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Linda Ikeji pledges to make more women successful

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In April 2017, Africa’s foremost media entrepreneur and blogger, Linda Ikeji Unveiled her Selfmade Woman Conference to help empower young Nigerian women. Due to a few hitches and the pandemic, the conference which hosted over 3000 women for its first official edition was put on hold.   Now, the conference which rewarded a few a […]
Body & Soul

Maryam Elisha speaks on managing her foundation for 16 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Beauty Queen and owner of Rikaoto By Me fashion brand, Maryam Elisha said that it has been 16 years of relentless hard work to keep the foundation she launched after winning Miss Valentine in 2006 running smoothly.   In a short interview, the renowned fashion designer explained that she has always loved to care […]
Body & Soul

Study: Female masturbation is healthy

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi WITH AGENCY REPORTS

There are certain taboo topics that aren’t openly talked about and masturbation, particularly, female masturbation has certainly been one of them. But experts say that’s starting to change.   “There was a time when it wasn’t open for women to talk about it,” Dr. Leah Millheiser, director of the female sexual medicine program at Stanford […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica