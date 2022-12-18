Craig David, coming to Nigeria

British singer and songwriter, Craig David will be gracing Nigeria with his presence this December, 2022. The RnB singer whose ‘Born To Do It’ album rocked the world with hit songs like ‘7 Days’, ‘Fill me in’, ‘Can’t Be Messing ‘Round’, ‘Rendez-vouz’ will be live in the city of Lagos to grace the Rythm Unplug music show among other African music stars. Craig David may seem to have fallen out of the hit makers list, but his 22 years old hit songs are still ever green. Almost all the songs in the Born to Do It, debut studio album made people fall in love with his talent. No doubt, he may be warmly received by N i g e r i a n music lovers.
Related Articles
Linda Ikeji pledges to make more women successful
In April 2017, Africa’s foremost media entrepreneur and blogger, Linda Ikeji Unveiled her Selfmade Woman Conference to help empower young Nigerian women. Due to a few hitches and the pandemic, the conference which hosted over 3000 women for its first official edition was put on hold. Now, the conference which rewarded a few a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Maryam Elisha speaks on managing her foundation for 16 years
Former Beauty Queen and owner of Rikaoto By Me fashion brand, Maryam Elisha said that it has been 16 years of relentless hard work to keep the foundation she launched after winning Miss Valentine in 2006 running smoothly. In a short interview, the renowned fashion designer explained that she has always loved to care […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study: Female masturbation is healthy
There are certain taboo topics that aren’t openly talked about and masturbation, particularly, female masturbation has certainly been one of them. But experts say that’s starting to change. “There was a time when it wasn’t open for women to talk about it,” Dr. Leah Millheiser, director of the female sexual medicine program at Stanford […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)