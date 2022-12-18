Craig David, coming to Nigeria

British singer and songwriter, Craig David will be gracing Nigeria with his presence this December, 2022. The RnB singer whose ‘Born To Do It’ album rocked the world with hit songs like ‘7 Days’, ‘Fill me in’, ‘Can’t Be Messing ‘Round’, ‘Rendez-vouz’ will be live in the city of Lagos to grace the Rythm Unplug music show among other African music stars. Craig David may seem to have fallen out of the hit makers list, but his 22 years old hit songs are still ever green. Almost all the songs in the Born to Do It, debut studio album made people fall in love with his talent. No doubt, he may be warmly received by N i g e r i a n music lovers.

