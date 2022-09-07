News

CRAMPSTOP IS BRINGING FEMININE FREEDOM FROM MENSTRUAL CRAMPS

Women who experience menstrual pains in Nigeria and beyond can now heave a sigh of relief.

Crampstop – A Nigerian e-commerce giant is set to provide affordable menstrual pain relief devices to all and sundry.

In a recent interview, the CEO of Crampstop Global (Adodo Eddy Osaman) explained the story behind Crampstop and how it will revolutionalize female reproductive health in Nigeria and beyond.

Eddy said:

“Earlier this year, someone dear to me experienced severe menstrual cramps. In the past I’ve seen her experience menstrual cramps, but this one was totally different. For days I had to be with her because she literally couldn’t do anything, not even work. All she could do was cry and writhe in pains.

Seeing her experience all these placed a fire in my heart, so I began to research on possible solutions to help her overcome her pain, and that was how Crampstop was born.

Over 70% of women worldwide suffer from menstrual cramps monthly, and using drugs can be frustrating. It is time to be free forever, and with Crampstop, every woman out there can finally experience that freedom.”

Crampstop currently boasts an array of menstrual pain relief devices – from the D22 Crampstopper to D19, D18 and D17 Crampstoppers respectively. All are portable and can be used while on the go, some also come with an inbuilt battery with smart vibrating features.

The best part is that Crampstop devices can also be used for fast relief from back, shoulder and muscle pain. This makes it also useful for the aged.

HOW CAN FOLKS ORDER?
Those in Nigeria can order on >> crampstop.ng
Those in Canada/USA can order on >> crampstop.ca

Items are currently sold as pre-order, meaning customers can place an order ahead of time and will receive notification when their order is available and ready to be shipped.

 

