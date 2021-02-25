Crash: Seven NAF officers for burial today

Seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed in last Sunday’s Beechcraft KingAir B350i crash, will be buried today at the National Cemetery, Abuja. This is contained in an invitation sent to some media organisations on Wednesday.

The Beechcraft crashed some 200 metres away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), killing all seven personnel on board. The aircraft, which tookoff from Minna, Niger State, was said to have developed engine failure midway, leading to the crash.

The NAF gave the identities of the victims as Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain); Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist); Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist). Others are Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician). The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladapo Amao, has since ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crash. Since the crash, many prominent Nigerians, including the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, have paid condolence visits to the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

