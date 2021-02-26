Metro & Crime

Crash: Tears as NAF buries seven officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Tears flowed freely yesterday at the National Cemetery in Abuja, where the remains of seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed in last Sunday’s Beechcraft KingAir 8350 crash were buried with full military honours. These included the presentation of national colours to the families of the fallen heroes, laying of wreath, as well as firing of a volley by the burial party.

The bodies were lowered in caskets draped in national colours about 1pm. It was an emotional sight, as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladapo Amao, family, friends and coursemates of the officers wept uncontrollably, as the bodies of the NAF personnel were interred. The KingAir 8350 crashed some 200 metres away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), after developing engine failure shortly before landing. The platform was scheduled to undertake a surveillance mission over Niger State, where over 20 students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, were abducted by bandits.

The victims of the crash are Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain); FlightLieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist) and Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist). Others are Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); SergeantUgochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician). In his address, the CAS, who fought back tears intermittently, described the officers as courageous heroes in whom the Service reposed great confidence. He, therefore, pledged the readiness of the NAF to “throw in everything” to ensure that the officers did not die in vain. Amao said the death of the officers would engender rededication among personnel of the Service.

He said: “The loss of these confident, courageous and professional young officers and airmen must spur the rest of us not only to rededicate ourselves to the service of our nation, but also to resolve that we shall relentlessly expose and fight all agents of destabilisation and extremism in our society. We must throw everything that we have into this fight, to ensure that our departed colleagues did not die in vain.

“The untimely death of these very promising gentlemen occurred on Sunday, 21 February 21 in Abuja while they were on active duty in service to our Fatherland. I must confess that even at this moment, the Nigerian Air Force is still in palpable shock and grieving very deeply upon this loss of our gallant and atcourageous heroes, in whom we had so much confidence, with our expectations now suddenly and painfully cut short. “We salute the supreme sacrifice of these young men, whose lot it became to give their lives in the defence of the peace which we all enjoy and often take for granted.

These intelligent and disciplined young officers and airmen flew their quota of ongoing surveillance missions in the North East, North West and more recently in the North Central over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the staff and students abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State “As we resolve to rededicate ourselves to the cause of defending our great nation, let me at this juncture restate our profound commitment and unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, as he continues to lead the nation’s collective effort at tackling the challenges bedevilling our national security.”

The presiding priest and Director of NAF Chaplaincy, Rev David Dogo Gani, described the death of the officers as a trying moment in the history of the country. He prayed for grace to continue to look unto the Lord as the only succour in times of trouble. Present at the burial site were President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen. Magashi (rtd), Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, senior government officials, Service Chiefs and other senior military officers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fire razes multi-million naira store in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

An early morning inferno yesterday razed down goods worth several millions of naira at a three-storey electronic store in Abeokuta, Ogun State. New Telegraph gathered that the fire, which emanated from a paint shop on the ground floor of the building about 6am, spread to the upper floor of the store, destroying all the goods. […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Calabar’s Marian Market on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marian Market in Calabar, Cross River State is currently on fire, NTA is reporting. Shop owners and good samaritans are said to be battling to put out the blaze. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET […]
Metro & Crime

Court restrains Abia electoral umpire from conducting LG polls

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Hon. Justice Agwu Umah Kalu of Abia State High Court, Aba Judicial Division has given an interim injunction restraining the Abia State Independent Election Commission (ABSIEC) from conducting the local government election in the state scheduled for December 18, pending the determination of the motion on notice. New Telegraph learnt that the Abia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica