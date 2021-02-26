Crash: Tears as NAF buries seven officers

Tears flowed freely yesterday at the National Cemetery in Abuja, where the remains of seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed in last Sunday’s Beechcraft KingAir 8350 crash were buried with full military honours. These included the presentation of national colours to the families of the fallen heroes, laying of wreath, as well as firing of a volley by the burial party.

The bodies were lowered in caskets draped in national colours about 1pm. It was an emotional sight, as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladapo Amao, family, friends and coursemates of the officers wept uncontrollably, as the bodies of the NAF personnel were interred. The KingAir 8350 crashed some 200 metres away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), after developing engine failure shortly before landing. The platform was scheduled to undertake a surveillance mission over Niger State, where over 20 students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, were abducted by bandits.

The victims of the crash are Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain); FlightLieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist) and Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist). Others are Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); SergeantUgochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician). In his address, the CAS, who fought back tears intermittently, described the officers as courageous heroes in whom the Service reposed great confidence. He, therefore, pledged the readiness of the NAF to “throw in everything” to ensure that the officers did not die in vain. Amao said the death of the officers would engender rededication among personnel of the Service.

He said: “The loss of these confident, courageous and professional young officers and airmen must spur the rest of us not only to rededicate ourselves to the service of our nation, but also to resolve that we shall relentlessly expose and fight all agents of destabilisation and extremism in our society. We must throw everything that we have into this fight, to ensure that our departed colleagues did not die in vain.

“The untimely death of these very promising gentlemen occurred on Sunday, 21 February 21 in Abuja while they were on active duty in service to our Fatherland. I must confess that even at this moment, the Nigerian Air Force is still in palpable shock and grieving very deeply upon this loss of our gallant and atcourageous heroes, in whom we had so much confidence, with our expectations now suddenly and painfully cut short. “We salute the supreme sacrifice of these young men, whose lot it became to give their lives in the defence of the peace which we all enjoy and often take for granted.

These intelligent and disciplined young officers and airmen flew their quota of ongoing surveillance missions in the North East, North West and more recently in the North Central over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the staff and students abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State “As we resolve to rededicate ourselves to the cause of defending our great nation, let me at this juncture restate our profound commitment and unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, as he continues to lead the nation’s collective effort at tackling the challenges bedevilling our national security.”

The presiding priest and Director of NAF Chaplaincy, Rev David Dogo Gani, described the death of the officers as a trying moment in the history of the country. He prayed for grace to continue to look unto the Lord as the only succour in times of trouble. Present at the burial site were President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen. Magashi (rtd), Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, senior government officials, Service Chiefs and other senior military officers.

