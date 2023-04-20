Crashed Floodlight: Ministry harps on regular maintenance of facilities

The Youth and Sports Development Ministry, through the minister, Sunday Dare, has reacted to Monday’s collapse of one of the gigantic masts, bearing a litany of flood lights, for the dis-functional National Stadium, in Surulere Lagos. Only about a week ago, the outgoing minister of sports while giving an update on ongoing efforts by the ministry under his watch; to refurbish obsolete stadiums and sports facilities, estimated that the ongoing work at the national stadium in Lagos, will gulp an additional N21 billion before the edifice, which has been abandoned and neglected for at least 19 years now; can be fully brought back to life. Mother nature in the form of a heavy rain and windstorm recently inflicted more destruction on the stadium, which is being renovated in parts after nearly two decades of abandonment.