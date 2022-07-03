Body & Soul

Crashed marriage: Funke Akindele celebrates Oscar’s invite, keeps husband’s surname

It’s only been few days since JJC Skillz, the Nigerian singer and producer, alerted the public to the shipwreck of his marriage to Funke Akindele, the Nollywood actress. On Thursday, JJC Skillz announced his separation from Akindele over irreconcilable differences.

 

He said the last two years of their marriage, which happened in 2016, have been difficult. This is despite that, in April, JJC Skillz had denied claims that there was a crisis in the union.

Since then, tweeps and the media have swooped down to pick apart what is left of a marriage that fell apart. Some social media users also took it upon themselves to reinforce beliefs that successful women make bad wives, while others blamed the separation on JJC Skillz and his alleged infidelity. However, as people scavenge through the wreckage, Funke Akindele is noticeably quiet about the separation.

Instead, the usually vocal actress, took to her Instagram stories on Friday morning to celebrate her invitation to the Oscar Academy’s Class of 2022. Benito Bello, son of JJC Skillz, the Nigerian rapper, has reacted to his father’s troubled marriage. In a now-deleted post via his Instagram story, Bello wrote: “I spoke the truth, mehn.” Benito, earlier claimed that his dad and the movie star cheated on each other. “Guys, they’re not really together.

 

They both cheated on each other, they both had a fight. My dad is practically leaving somewhere else and I don’t even care about them anymore,” he had said. The development also comes a few months after he had accused his father of physical assault.

 

The student, who is an artiste, narrated how his father unleashed rage on him for getting expelled from school. He said the physical assault started from the school premise in the presence of about 15 guards trying to calm him.

 

