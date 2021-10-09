Craving for a return to when non-state actors held sway

Why for Afrika? As time dey go Things just dey bad Dey bad more and more… – Fela 1986

The above are some of the lyrics from the album ‘Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense’ released thirty-five years ago by the late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who sadly died on August 2, 1997, at the tender age of just 58. One can only imagine what he would have made of the nation now, had he still been alive, because way back then, the country was not this divided, nor was life as cheap as it is now.

But clearly, things were still not right for the ‘Abami Eda’, (Yoruba for ‘the strange one’) as Fela liked to call himself, which prompted him to release that song back then. Unfortunately, because we are not the Almighty who knows and sees everything (even before they happen), many of us toed the line of the musician, wondering why things were going downhill, not knowing that we were actually ‘enjoying’ because the real hard times were still years ahead of us.

It still beggars belief as to how we got to this stage in this country, in which the gulf between the North and South, Christians and Muslims, and the rich and poor are widening by the day, with our political class, either oblivious or willing culprits in this potential ticking time bomb. Just last Friday, the nation celebrated her 61st birthday. And if she was a human, one cannot say that at that stage, he or she is still a toddler still learning the ropes. But instead of the nation heading towards proper statehood, the reverse seems to be the case, as the citizens’ battle various problems, including high cost of living, and rising insecurity with the South East now taking over from the North East as the epicenter of lawlessness.

In previous write ups, I had enumerated quite frequently how, as an undergraduate at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; I traversed the length and breadth of the South East, not remotely afraid that as an ‘ofe manu’ (Igbo meaning ‘people who are fond of eating oily soup’) I would not be welcomed in any part. Instead, I was the butte of mild jokes, especially as I could not understand the language and my pronunciations of the little Igbo words and phrases I had picked up were atrocious.

I never took offence that I was being ‘yapped’ because the ‘yappis’ was delivered in a light hearted manner, and although I might not know exactly what was being said, I knew they were just banter and nothing sinister. Was it Aba, Onitsha, Owerri, Enugu or Nnewi that I was not a fairly frequent visitor? During my four-year stint at the nation’s second oldest university, (but the first full-fledged indigenous and independent university in Nigeria established in 1955), I was privy to the evolution of the largest market east of the River Niger, Onitsha, as the buildings went from single stories to multiple floors while the traders themselves ‘upgraded’ from Honda 125 motorcycles to 175 and then 185 before they migrated to Peugeot 504s and 505s and then SUVs before I finally finished school and left the region.

I still remember vividly, how rather than returning to Lagos to spend Easter holidays with my people, I opted to follow a friend, Emeka Okonkwo (who was our neighbour when we were staying in Surulere and who was studying law at the Enugu Campus of UNN), to his place in Nnewi. The one week I spent in the hometown of Chukwuemeka ‘Emeka’ Odumegwu- Ojukwu were some of the most memorable days of my life as I was treated like ‘royalty’ having everything at my beck and call.

It was during this visit that I fell in love with a lot of Igbo cuisine and delicacies, including goat head (Isi ewu), ogbono, oha, pepper soup, palm wine and so on. Okonkwo took me around Nnewi where he showed me the impressive compound of the Ojukwus and other places. We went to neighbouring villages and even Onitsha market where he had family and friends who had shops in the sprawling market Like I said, my week-long stay there opened my eyes to how easy and simple- going the average Igbo person was – vastly different from those we related with back in Lagos, who were mainly drivers and conductors, and the ubiquitous mobile tailors popularly called ‘Obiomas’ But this is no longer the case as the once serene region has sadly also caught the insecurity bug, which has spread all over the land with nowhere safe. Unfortunately, while the Boko Haram insurgency seemed like a million miles away to many of us living in the South, what is happening in the East is much closer home.

And whether the government wants to admit it or not is a manifestation that the security architecture is fast unravelling (if has not completely evaporated) with people saying the lawlessness pervading the area did not even exist in the build up to the civil war in 1967. If the truth must be told, all semblance of authority, be it federal, state or even a local government level, has disappeared with non-state actors now holding sway over the region. Just like what obtained when Boko Haram held large swaths of territory in Borno State imposing their brand of governance on the people; the same thing has now panned out in many parts of the East where the citizens rather obey unelected groups than their elected officials. And the reason for this is simple – the government failed to resonate with the people and allowed their position and role be usurped by organisations and/or individuals that are not affiliated with, directed by, or funded by any elected administration.

Thus ‘unknown gunmen’ has become the latest lexicon in Nigeria as they daily make the headlines leaving sorrow, tears and blood in their wake in complete disregard that the instruments of state will catch them. But why shouldn’t they? The people have also realised that it is they that are in control and not their duly elected officials, which is why despite threats and warnings from governors for people to go about their normal duties on Mondays, no one is listening to them. The measure of their ‘power and influence’ was further established when they ordered that the Nigerian flag, which is the symbol of the authority of the state, should no longer be hoisted on their ‘territories’ and pronto it was obeyed! All flag poles in the area have been devoid of flags fluttering in the wind since Monday.

Although it is not yet clear in which direction the pendulum will ultimately swing, however, one thing is certain – something has to give way sooner, rather than later, if things are not to spiral totally out of control and continue to go downhill just like the ‘Abami Eda’ lamented.

