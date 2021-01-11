Sports

Crawley Town upset Leeds 3-0 in FA Cup drama

Crawley Town delivered one of the FA Cup third round’s most emphatic upsets as the League Two underdogs tore apart Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds. Three second-half goals rewarded a fantastic performance from John Yems’ side as they made light of the 62 places between themselves and their Premier League visitors.

 

Nick Tsaroulla, playing only his seventh game in senior football, set the ball rolling, beating three Leeds defenders to fire home a superb solo opener. United keeper Kiko Casilla’s error allowed Ashley Nadesan to double the lead before Jordan Tunnicliffe added a third for Crawley, who could have won by more.

 

Bielsa made seven changes to his side but Leeds fielded England midfielder Kalvin Phillips among several regular top-flight starters including Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and club record signing Rodrigo.

 

But, after an even first half, they were completely outplayed in the second period by a Crawley side who have reached the fourth  round for only the third time, having spent most of their 125-year existence in non-league football.

 

Crawley even had the luxury of bringing on reality TV celebrity Mark Wright in stoppage time for the former The Only Way Is Essex star’s debut, having signed for the club on non-contract terms in December.

 

They may be the lesserknown of the two Red Devils but Crawley’s efforts were no less impressive than Manchester United’s 6-2 dissection of Leeds last month.

 

While Bielsa rested first-choice stars such as Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich, there was still plenty of experience mixed in with the youth in Leeds’ line-up

