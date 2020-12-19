Crazeclown, fiancee Jojo expecting first child

Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clown and his fiancee are expecting a baby. The medical doctor turned comedian took to his Instagram on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he shared a video of his pregnant fiancee, Jojo. “MyWomanCrush #BestFeelingIn- TheWorld #WCW #MostBeautifulBeing #TheQueen #BlackLove,” he captioned the video. CrazeClown proposed to his fiancee back in 2019.
Related Articles
Akinrowo: I wanted to be a soldier, an engineer, but….
Leke Akinrowo is a theare/film producer. He is the founder/CEO of Riveting Integrated Entertainment Limited (RIEL), an entertainment company with interests in film, theatre, music, television, publishing, events, promotion, artistes’ management and arts’ distribution. Akinrowo, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, talks about his childhood dreams, why he left Chevron, his plans for the entertainment […]
SAHEED OSUPA: It’s Wrong To Say Hip Hop Has Taken Over the Space Of Fuji Music
A music legend by all standards with a career spanning close to 40 years and a catalogue of over 40 albums, Fuji music maestro, King Saheed Osupa, discusses with YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the state of Fuji music in Nigeria while reminiscing on the much publicised rift between him and his contemporaries. How does […]
HiFL Masterclass Series: Stakeholders seek devt for youth empowerment
Increased focus on grassroots sports development as a tool to drive youth engagement across the country and beyond was chief among the issues discussed during the recently concluded Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Masterclass Series. The Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Masterclass Series, a month-long knowledge-sharing webinar tagged “HiFL Masterclass with Stanbic IBTC,” saw attendees […]
