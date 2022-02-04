Crazy bill: 5m Lagos residents threaten to sue minister, NERC, DISCO

Disturbed by the continued issuance of estimated bills by the Ikeja Electric, residents of Agbado-Oke-OdoLocalCouncilDevelopmentAreaof LagosStateyesterday threatenedtodrag theIkejaelectric, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to court for issuanceof fictitiousbillstocustomers in the area.

Theresidents, comprising 11Community Development Associations (CDAs), also accused the Ikeja Electric of deliberaterejectionof thereadingof functionalreadablemetersandrefusal toinstallprepaidmeters, describingthe action as a flagrant flouting of extant operating laws and regulations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The residents lamented that following alleged irregularities on the part of the company, over 5 million residents were subjected to untold hardship in communities such as Oke-Abiye; Ajasa; Agbelekale; Ifelagba; Pacesetter; Aniya; Tiwalade; Itesiwaju; Fafunwa, God’s Chosen; and Ariwajoye Community Development Associationwithinthenetworkof the AIT, Ipaja, Abule Taylor; and Aboru among others. Addressing journalists on behalf of the residents and othercommunitydevelopmentassociations, thechairmanof Ajasa CDA, Mr. Akinola Adebowale, said that the entire residents would approach the Federal High Court to seek an interlocutory injunction to restrain Ikeja Electric from further issuance of crazy bills without the installation of prepaid meters.

He saidthatresidentsalsosaidthat they are seeking redress in the court torefund collected fundsthroughcrazy bills from unmetered and prepaid meters from 2010 till date. According to him, over six years aftertheNigerianElectricityRegulatory Commission (NERC) ruled that estimated bills should be stopped in the affected communities, Ikeja Electric failed to comply and allowed the DISCO to continuously extort them andinfringeon their rightsas electricity consumers. “It is in the light of the foregoing that we, the electricity consumers under the umbrella of 11Nos.

Community Development Association (CDA), are beseeching the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, for redress against the extortions of Ikeja Electric and thus request, through the Law Firm of Barrister Olushegun Raji that the court should enjoin Ikeja Electric to: cancel the crazy bill balance of estimated/coded customers with effect from the year 2010; install functional prepaid meters to all electricity consumers within the electricity distribution networks of our communities.”

