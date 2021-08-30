Metro & Crime

‘Crazy bills’: Protesters shut BEDC office in Ondo

Protesters from Graceland Estate in Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State Monday stormed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in Akure, the state capital over what they termed crazy electricity bills.
The protesters sealed off the Akure office and prevented workers and customers from accessing the office for some hours.

They complained that were being given monthly electricity bill ranging from N70,000 and above.

They carried placards with different inscriptions and blocked the entrance to BEDC office thereby preventing staff from resuming duties.

It took intervention of soldiers on duty at the BEDC office to allow some staff go about their duties. The Chairman of the Graceland Estate, Mr. Popoola Martins, said they have paid for pre paid metres but the electricity firm refused to provide metres for them.

Popoola accused the BEDC of only interested in collecting electricity bills without maintaining facilities or providing new infrastructure.

His words: “We are here to tell the BEDC that their illegality must stop. We are responsible for buying poles, conductors and even transformer. Their only input is to collect money. “We are being given bill of N70,000 to N110,000 monhly per house. That is outrageous. The transformer we procured is yet to be installed. We are here for the world to call the BEDC to order.”

But the spokesman for the BEDC, Mr. Micheal Barnabas, explained that the protesters were not given pre paid metres because they were on Band E.

Barnabas said pre paid metres would be made available to customers in Band E after customers on bands A to C have been given metres.

