Create data bank for indigenous digital solutions, expert charges NCC

The CEO of Datstats Consulting Limited, Dr. Abdullateef Bello, has urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to create a “data bank” (or a repository database) to house all the indigenous digital solutions developed across various sectors for easy access and use by various stakeholders.

There has been advocacy for the promotion of indigenous technology and the need to bridge the technology gap existing in the country. Bello, who spoke on how Nigeria can utilise indigenous digital solutions to bridge digital divide, said the Commission as an agency of the Federal Government should undertake a diagnostic study on the state of digitalisation in various sectors to identify binding constraints to achieving indigenous digital solutions. According to him, there should be platforms where telecoms, specialist institutions (e.g. NASENI, FIIRO, RAIN, etc), academics, private sector, donor and development partners can all join to create indigenous digital solutions. He said the government should launch at least two digital accelerator centers in strategic locations to provide a wide range of support to indigenous digital start-up incubators in areas of business and technical training, mentorship, venture-capital connections, and funding opportunities, develop and implement digital skills empowerment program focusing on providing digital literacy, upskilling, reskilling, and offering empowerment opportunities through various digital-related courses to different types of citizens.

“In our 21st Century, the socalled digital era or Industrial Revolution 4.0, no nation can prosper without pivoting to a digital economy. The digital ecosystem is a game-changer, encompassing and transformative. Indeed, the future of the world economy is digital. “Digitalisation is transforming our lives, improving the way we do business and interact, improving productivity and efficiency, creating unprecedented new jobs, offering boundless opportunities, and contributing significantly to gross domestic products (GDP). It is estimated that by 2022, 60 per cent of global GDP will rely on digital communication technologies according to ITU 2021,” he said.

He added: “No country will develop without taking deliberate decisions to promote its indigenous solutions to solve national problems.” The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Is a Pantami, had said 77 per cent of software used in Nigeria are foreign while only 23 per cent are obtained locally, saying there is need to reverse the trend. To promote the indigenous technology, the Minister had directed the NCC and other regulatory bodies to ban importation of technology materials especially the SIM cards that could be produced locally. Meanwhile, Bello, who noted that third of the world’s population (some 2.9 billion people) suffers from digital divide, said the problem is three-fold: lack of accessibility, affordability and or usability of internet.

He said:“We must work to close the digital divide, where more than half the world has limited or no access to the Inketsternet. Inclusivity is essential to building a digital economy that delivers for all. There is a pressing need to bridge the digital divide between the ‘under-connected’ and ‘highly connected.” As part of solution to bridge the digital divide, the tech expert suggested that various digital-related policies, plans, strategies should be collapsed into one vision document. “Government should consolidate various digital-related policies, plans, and strategies such as NDEPS, NNBP, SMP, SVPII, and NP5GN and activities into one vision document entitled “Digital Nigeria” for effective implementation and monitoring of digital progress in the country.

