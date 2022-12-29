‘Create enabling environment to attract more tech investment’

The CEO of Epina Technologies Ltd., Prof. Eguakhide Oaikhinan, has urged Nigerian government and regulatory bodies to create an enabling environment for investors in the technology sector in Nigeria in 2023. According to the tech expert, government must focus on how to make the country attractive to the investors both foreign and local ones to develop the technology, saying the world now tilt toward technology for revenue generation rather than depending on fuel. Oaikhinan said if the country’s tech is well developed, all other industries would be digitised and the nation’s economy would grow.

He reiterated the need for the country to make sure every industry is digitised if the country must develop and reduce poverty rate. Oaikhinan, who spoke to New Telegraph on the prospect of the tech industry in 2023, said there were great potential in technology, which the government has to expose to the people to harness.

To him, there is hope in 2023 for the development across the various sectors if the incoming government is sensitive to the core value of technology development. He said investment in telecoms industry particularly would grow by about 30 per cent and create millions of jobs for the youths. According to him, the deployment of 5G network would also boost investment in the sector as it would open more businesses in the value chain. Also speaking, the CEO of DataMore Technology, Faruq Bello, said the 5G and other emerging technologies would attract more investments in Nigeria in 2023 following the second auction of the technology in December, this year.

“The investment in telecom industry will be more than double what we have been getting in the past. The deployment of 5G will attract more both foreign and local investments in 2023. More tech companies will spring up in Nigeria. “The trends in the tech space would be an advantage for Nigeria as many people will see market opportunities in the Nigerian technology sector and will bring investments.

“So, next year, investment in the Nigerian technology industry will grow and the sector will boom,” he said. Bello noted that with the rapid digital transformation happening through telecommunication sector, the country would be in a better position to create alternative economy for diversification, innovation and creativity in e-commerce and digital entrepreneurship, thus empowering a significant number of the populace to become self-reliant and selfemployed. He urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to promote latest and emerging technologies to energise business and the sector in Nigeria for the benefit of the country and its citizens.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Dambatta, had said Nigerian telecoms industry attracted high investment with the launch of 4G technology and is expected to attract higher investment with the 5G technology in 2023. He stated that the current trend in the sector indicated that there was going to be increased investment sooner.

“The sector has provided over 500,000 formal and informal jobs for Nigerians. From an insignificant contribution to GDP in 2001, telecoms sector, as at the last quarter of 2021, contributed 12.61 per cent to GDP, while the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector as a group, has also contributed 18.44 per cent to GDP as at the second quarter of 2022,” he noted.

“For us as a country to reap the full benefits of all these emerging technologies in ways that further spur growth in our national economy, NCC prioritises the need to improve and expand broadband infrastructure and the deployment of new technology such as the Fifth Generation of Mobile Communication (5G). Our efforts in diligently driving this will facilitate the actualization of the set targets in the Federal Government’s digital economy policy,” he added.

The NCC boss said the telecoms sector had been a key booster of the Nigerian economic activities, transforming the way people live and work as well as increasing efficiency in other sectors of the economy. He said the Commission was committed to driving the deployment and adoption of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), utilisation of value of Big Data, Blockchain, Robotics and Virtual Reality, FINTECH, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Telemedicine, among others, to stimulate greater contribution of the sector to the economy. Danbatta is optimistic that telecoms, being an enabler of Nigeria’s economic growth and development, will contribute substantially to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

