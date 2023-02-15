News

Creating captivating music content is highly technical: endless joy .

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Super talented Christian artiste joy Ezeh also known as endless joy who is known for her captivating performing and lyrical strength made it known that music is beyond just putting words and melody together.

Song topic are highly important , the content creation must have a connecting pivot with the audience. It doesn’t matter what language you speak or in which the song is made. Music has a universal tongue.

It’s highly technical to create interesting music content . You have to think outside the box if you don’t want to keep doing the same thing . The words in the songs must connect with the people or audience in such a way that when they sing the song it connects and breathes life into them.

They must be able to own the songs. Meaning that when they sing it in the house or where ever they sing it like it’s theirs from their heart . We as artists have to do more and our contents must be more relatable .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Lagos panel receives 15 petitions as Ekiti begins sitting Nov 2

Posted on Author John Chikezie and Adewumi Ademiju

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses yesterday received 15 petitions from victims as the panel was set to investigate a series of abuses which arose from #EndSARS protest which engulfed the state where millions of properties were destroyed by hoodlums. The panel, […]
News

FG gives marching order to NBET board, warns against payment defaults

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

T he Federal Government yesterday charged the newly inaugurated board members of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) to reposition the power agency into defensive wall against potential payment defaults in which both generation and distribution companies are able to enter into power purchase agreements on bilateral basis.     Minister of Finance, Budget […]
News

Saudi Arabia lifts suspension on flights from Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Saudi Arabian authorities have lifted suspension on direct flights from Nigeria and some other countries. Information to this effect was contained in a Tweet by Saudi Gazette on Saturday night.   The development is part of broad measures by the Saudi Authorities to ease restriction on COVID-19 measures. It would be recalled that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica