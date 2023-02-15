Creating captivating music content is highly technical: endless joy .

Super talented Christian artiste joy Ezeh also known as endless joy who is known for her captivating performing and lyrical strength made it known that music is beyond just putting words and melody together.

Song topic are highly important , the content creation must have a connecting pivot with the audience. It doesn’t matter what language you speak or in which the song is made. Music has a universal tongue.

It’s highly technical to create interesting music content . You have to think outside the box if you don’t want to keep doing the same thing . The words in the songs must connect with the people or audience in such a way that when they sing the song it connects and breathes life into them.

They must be able to own the songs. Meaning that when they sing it in the house or where ever they sing it like it’s theirs from their heart . We as artists have to do more and our contents must be more relatable .

