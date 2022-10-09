Creating wealth through sound money management Strategies

These are other authors who have given us money man- agement strategies to create wealth. George S. Clason, the author of “The Richest man is Babylon” is one of them. He states in his book that our pros-perity as a nation depends upon the personal financial prosperity of each of us as individuals. In or-der words we can not claim our nation is rich when individuals are poor. For us to prosper we must put in efforts.

The money management strategies explained in this chapter is to offer those who have desire for financial suc-cess an insight which will aid them to acquire money, keep it and make their surpluses earn more money.

The money management strategies titled Cures for lean purses in the book “The Richest man in Babylon, are hereby presented and explained in such a way that everyone could understand. Our desire is to motivate you to put them into practice to achieve the purpose of the author of the book.

The strategies are hereby stated and explained

Start thy purse to fattening.

For every ten coins thou placest within thy purse take out for use but nine. Thy purse will start to fatten at once and its increasing weight will feel good in thy hand and bring satisfaction to thy soul.

In the modern day language, the strategy states that you should spend only 90%of whatever your income is, as an individual or organisation or nation. The 10% should be saved and as you do this regu-larly a time comes your saving Account will make you glad.

Arkad, the richest man in Babylon, started in the book â€œNow I will tell a strange truth: when I ceased to pay out more than nine-tenth of my earning, I managed to get along just as well. I was not shorter than before: Surely it is a law of the Gods that unto him who keepeth and spen-deth not a certain part of all his earning, shall gold come more easily. Likewise. Him whose purse is empty does gold avoidâ€Akrad continues. Which desirest thou the most? Is it the gratification of thy desire of each day, a jewel, bet-ter raiment, more food, things quickly gone and forgotten? Or is it substantial belong-ings like Gold, Land,

Herds, income bringing investments? The coins thou taketh from thy purse bring the first. The coins thou leavest within it will bring the lastter.

This means that the money you save can be invested to get gold, land, herd and by so do-ing create an enduring wealth.

Control thy expenditure Control thy expenditure in such a way that all expen-diture do not exceed 90% of your income. All men are bur-dened with more desire than they can gratify, what each of us all call our necessary expenses will always grow to equal our income unless we protest to the contrary. Budget thou thy necessary expenses. Touch not the one tenth that is fattening thy purse.

This means we must control our expenses in such a way that 10% of our income is set aside in saving Account.

Arkad says Gold in a purse is gratifying to own and satis-fies a miserly soul but earns nothing. The Gold or money we may retain from our earn-ing is but the start. The earn-ing it will make shall build our futures. A man’s wealth is not in the coins he carries in its purse; it is the income he buildeth; an income that continueth to come whether thou work or travel. The third strategy therefore to put each coin to laboring that it may reproduce its kind even as the flocks of the field and help bring to the income, a stream of wealth that shall flow constantly into thy purse.

While strategies 1 and 2 focus on saving this 3rd one is encouraging investment in profit yielding ventures.

Guard Thy Treasure From Loss:

Gold in a man’s purse must be guarded with firmness else it be lost. The first sound principle of investment is security for thy principal. Is it wise to be intrigued by lager earnings when thy principal may be lost? Therefore, it is better to consult the wisdom of those experienced in hand-ing money for profit.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...