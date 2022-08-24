Creation of Electoral Offences Commission: EFCC differs with Reps, INEC, IPAC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commi s s i on (EFCC) has kicked against the bill seeking the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission to handle electoral offences.

The House of Representatives is considering the National Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal Bill that is geared towards checking violence, intimidation, vote-buyingandproviding the framework for investigation and prosecution of electoral offences.

This came as the House of Representatives proposed a 20-year jail term or a fine of N40 million for those involvedinballotboxsnatching, vote-buying, destruction of electoral materials and other electoral offences.

WhiletheHouse, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and ForeignCommonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have expressed their support for the setting up of the electoral offences commission, the EFCC yesterday opposed the bill during the Public Hearing organised by the House Committee on Electoral Matters.

The agency’s Assistant Commander Deborah Adamu- Eteh, who represented theChairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the EFCC and other agencies are already handling mostof theoffences highlighted in the bill.

The anti-corruption body said that rather than setting up another agency to handle electoral offences the existing ones should be strengthened to prosecute offenders.

Bawa said: “A holistic review of the contents of the proposed bill shows that the offences contained therein in PartIV(Sections13-32) largely constitute offences that have already been criminalised by extant laws such as the Electoral Act 2022 (Sections 114-129), the Penal and Criminal Codes, the ICPC Act 2000, the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment)Act 2004.

“It is opposite to state that theseoffencesareoffencesthat the police, Ministryof Justice, EFCC, ICPC, and even the Independent National Electoral Commission (in Section 145 of the Electoral Act 2022) are empowered under our extant laws to investigate and prosecute.

“Thereisthereforenoneed for creating an agency solely for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting electoral offences most especially when our electoral process is seasonal in nature being that elections are held once in four years.” But INEC Chairman YakubuMahmoodbackedthe settingupof theCommission,

calling for the unbundling of the electoral body. He said: “In addition to these responsibilities, the Commission is required to prosecute electoral offenders.

“However, the Commission’s incapacity to arrest offenders or conduct an investigation that leads to the successful prosecution of especially the high-profile offenders led to the suggestion to unbundle the Commission (INEC) and assign some of its extensive responsibilities to other agencies as recommended by the Uwais and Nnamani committees.

“It is clear that the reform of our electoral process cannot be complete without effective sanctions on violators of our laws. “At present, INEC is saddled with the responsibility of prosecuting electoral offenders under the Electoral Act. This has been very challenging for the commission.

“For instance, since the 2015 general election, 125 cases of electoral offences were filed in the various courts out of which 60 convictions have been secured so far, including the most recent one in Akwa Ibom State.

“For those who argue that the solution does not lie in expanding the federal bureaucracy by creating a new commission, we believe that the National Electoral Offences Commission should be seen as an exception.

While there are other security agencies that deal with economic and financial crimes, I have yet to hear anyone who, in good conscience, thinks that it is unnecessary to have established anti-corruption agencies.” IPAC Chairman Yabagi Sani said: “The bill is the right decision in the right direction.”

A representative of the Foreign Commonwealth and DevelopmentOfficeCampbell Mcdadebacked thebill, saying it will boost free, fair and credible elections.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who bemoaned electoral offences, promised that the National Assembly will do everything to ensure the establishmentof theNational Electoral Offences Commission to take care of electoral violence, fraud and abuse of process

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...