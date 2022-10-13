Creation of LCDAs in Ekiti has boosted devt at the grassroots –Bakare

Mrs Dupe Bakare is the Chairperson of Irewolede Local Council Development Area (LCDA) that was carved out from Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State. In this Interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, she speaks on Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration, 2023 general election and the gains of creation of LCDAs in the state

How has creation of LCDAs impacted on grassroots development in Ekiti State?

Creation of LCDAs in the state at this time is a welcome development. It is a means through which development has really touched the people at the grassroots. At a time, we had it as a board and though they did their best it wasn’t as effective as we have it now. Under my supervision, we have six communities unlike what used to be when we had like 16 towns under Ijero Local Government Area.

You will agree with me that getting in touch with six communities will be easier than for a chairman to touch 16 towns. It gives me the opportunity to relate with the people because the towns that are under my control are not as large as it was then. So, bringing development to the doorsteps of the people at the grassroots is now easier than what it was used to be when it was Ijero Local Government with 16 communities.

Looking at the challenges at the grassroots; poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence and all that, how has your administration been able to tackle them?

Irewolede is in the same space with every local government in Nigeria as a whole. So, it can’t be ruled out from such vices as we have it in other local governments but I want to say it categorically that in my LCDA, we don’t have reported cases of such. That is not to say that it may not be happening but we don’t have it much within the council.

Do you have any collaboration with community leaders to sensitise people against all these common vices?

I must appreciate the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi. She has been doing a lot in that regard, so sensitistaion of the people comes from the top in Ekiti State, and gradually, it has touched the local governments and the communities. Recently, we held meeting with the first lady and the assignment given to us was that even as we know that there is now a law that is against gender-violence, it has been domesticated in Ekiti State and we have gone ahead to domesticate it at the council level. Gone are the days when there would be cases like that and people would not know where to run to or who to intimate about it and the case would just die like that and they would be suffering in silence and not knowing how to address the issue. We are to take care of them, we are to ensure that none of them suffers in silence. We are to ensure that they get justice. So, kudos to Erelu Fayemi!

Let’s look at the level of poverty and unemployment across the country. Is there anything being put in place to address that and how are you ensuring that the opportunity is not limited to members of your political party?

We are doing a lot in that aspect to ensure that poverty is reduced in our society which Irewolede is inclusive. There are programmes from the state to the local governments which are meant to empower our people at the grassroots like skills acquisition. Just recently, there was a programme that was launched in the state and when we have those programes, we the chairmen would be informed and our people at the grassroots will benefit as we send them to the state and the state will organise different forms of skills acquisition.

There is clamour for inclusion of more women in politics; are you making any personal effort to groom more females to go into politics?

Of course yes, that is what as a woman I am very passionate about doing. I pray that our women also will get there. We have many women in the political space but getting to decision making position is very difficult. We want to appreciate the efforts of Erelu Fayemi and it is my prayer that the legacy she has laid in Ekiti would be built upon by the incoming first lady of the state. She did very well in that regard, ensuring that women are included in decision-making both at the state and local government levels. Also, in my own little capacity, I am interested in ensuring that our women are brought up and by God’s grace, I believe we will get there.

Briefly access the outgoing administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi?

I will say that Governor Fayemi has done well and I believe that the incoming governor will be able to build on what he has done. He really tried in the aspect of education, infrastructure and technology. Recently, the School of Science and Technology was given some funds meant to build more on the facilities to enable the students perform better. When something like that is in place, it will tell you that we are moving towards what the Chinese are doing. In China, they are more of production rather than consumption. Knowledge economy is one of the pillars of his administration and he did excellently well in that aspect. When you build human capital, the future of the nation will be great and I believe that if the person coming in can take an aspect and do it well in ensuring that the legacy that has been laid down in other aspects will not be eroded, then gradually, we will get there.

Many Nigerians are not satisfied with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari, are you not worried that it may affect your party’s chances of winning the 2023 general election?

It depends on how an individual feels about the administration. I want to tell you that the economic situation is not only in Nigeria. It is globally, what we are experiencing now is global economic hardship. The inflation we are talking about is not only limited to Nigeria. If you access the Buhari administration on infrastructure, you will agree with me that he has done very well. This railway that we are talking about, the one that was built for a long time, Buhari has taken it from that level and has pushed it forward. So, it is not as it used to be. The rail line in Nigeria can be compared to what we have in developed countries and I believe that if we keep going like that, railway infrastructure will cut across the country. There are so many other aspects of Buhari’s deeds in terms of roads. If you look at one side of it, you have to balance it with others. It is not enough to say that because there is a particular area that is not enjoying what others are enjoying, you will now say that his government has not performed.

What of the issue of insecurity?

On the issue of security, God will help us because it is not a one man show. I believe that whatsoever that may be the shortcomings of this administration, those shortcomings will be well taken care of by the next administration. If you consider what happened even before Buhari got to power, you will know that this security we are talking about did not start during the time of Buhari, it is just that it keeps spreading more but I believe that by God’s grace, whatsoever the shortcomings, the areas that this administration has not done well, the next administration will be able to perform more.

So, are you hopeful that your party will win in 2023?

I am hopeful, we are going to win. APC will win and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is our next president by God’s grace.

