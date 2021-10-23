Creative artistes take control of Copyright amendment bills

For once, actors in the creative industry were united in their demand that the Copyright Bills presently being considered by the National Assembly must work for creators of intellectual properties and not for the users and exploiters of their creativity. This came to the fore when the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment held a public hearing on two proposed bills for an Act to repeal the copyright act cap C28LFN 2004 and tore-enact the copyright act 2021 and for matters connected therewith, 2021 (SB.688) and the Executive bill SB. 769 to replace the copyright law presently in operation.

The committee, which is jointly chaired by Senators Francis Fadahunsi and Opeyemi Bamidele, opened proceedings with an assurance to pass a law that serves the interest of creators of intellectual properties. The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Abdulahi Sabi, also expressed the desire of the 9th Senate to bequeath a copyright law that will stand the test of time and improve the lot of the creators of intellectual property to the nation. Lawan noted that the public hearing offers the opportunity for the urgent need to investigate why the old law was not working well or at all.

He also stated that the Bill has a crucial role to play and therefore the tradition is to seek the input of all stakeholders. “It is sad to see people who have produced great films, music and books suffering in their old age and begging for support.

It is this situation that the new law intends to prevent”, he said. Fadahunsi said that the joint-committee was set up to collate views of all stakeholders for a better copyright law, collaboration between the Senate and House of Representatives on the bill, the invitation of all views even after the public hearing within a reasonable time. Sponsor of the bill, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, explained that the bill was meant to take care of issues arising from the digital worldwide revolution within the music and the film industries. Abiru said: “My motivation for the Act is to promote national prosperity through effective protection of authors, encourage cultural exchange, align the law with international laws and also consider the digitalization of the operating environment”. The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Mr. John Asein, while noting that the Executive Bill was to cure the defects in the Copyright Act of 2004, revealed that it was the product of collaboration between the commission and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

