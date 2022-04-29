Business

Creative industry: Edo seeks collaboration to boost youth employment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will continue to support the development of the creative and technology industries in the state to create jobs and boost productivity. The governor said this in commemoration of the World Creativity and Innovation Day marked by the United Nations (UN). He said the state government intends to create the environment for youths to develop skills and create wealth at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Tech hub, among other initiatives implemented by his administration.

The governor said the state government has provided structures in the state to exploit the vast benefits of Nigeria’s blossoming creative industry and the deployment of innovation in science and technology to transform lives and solve society’s problems.

He said: “As part of the state government commitment to meaning engagement of the state’s teeming youth population, we established the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Tech Park and other initiatives to exploit the creative energies of our youths and give them the opportunity to create wealth through their talents.” He said that with sustained collaboration with critical stakeholders, the state “will continue to use the opportunity provided by the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Edo Innovation Hub and Edo Tech Park to build more talents in film, television, other audiovisual products in the performing arts, and to boost the state’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP). Obaseki noted: “Using our rich cultural heritage in Edo, the Victor Uwaifo Creative has provided unique opportunity for our youths to tell our stories to the world.

This will also help to preserve our culture and contribute to ongoing implementation of policies and initiatives on economic diversification.” He said the theme of this year’s commemoration, ‘Collaboration’ supports the state’s push for stakeholders to take advantage of the structures provided by the government to provide gainful employment for youth in the sector and contribute to economic development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Appraising Nigeria’s broadband plan 2020-2025 implementation

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

This March makes it three years that Nigeria has unveiled and kickstarted the implementation of its second National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025). A look at the targets shows that little has been achieved, even while the plan is now halfway to its expiration. SAMSON AKINTARO reports With the unveiling of the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 […]
Business

Assemply plant: Nissan consolidates hold in Nigeria, Ghana

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo with agency reports

Eight years after unveiling its assembly plant in Nigeria, Japanese vehicle maker, Nissan, has unveiled a state-of-the-art plant in Tema, Ghana.   The Nissan Navara assembly plant, described as the best in West Africa, was unveiled in Ghana at the weekend by the President, HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.   A news report described the […]
Business

FBNH says yet to receive notification on Otedola acquisition

Posted on Author Reporter

  FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc has said it is yet to receive any notification from Femi Otedola on the reported new share ownership acquisitions. This was disclosed by FBNH’s Company Secretary, Mr Seyi Kosoko, in a statement a statement pasted on the NGX website. He added that the company always notifies the appropriate agencies and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica