Creative industry: Edo seeks collaboration to boost youth employment

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will continue to support the development of the creative and technology industries in the state to create jobs and boost productivity. The governor said this in commemoration of the World Creativity and Innovation Day marked by the United Nations (UN). He said the state government intends to create the environment for youths to develop skills and create wealth at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Tech hub, among other initiatives implemented by his administration.

The governor said the state government has provided structures in the state to exploit the vast benefits of Nigeria’s blossoming creative industry and the deployment of innovation in science and technology to transform lives and solve society’s problems.

He said: “As part of the state government commitment to meaning engagement of the state’s teeming youth population, we established the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Tech Park and other initiatives to exploit the creative energies of our youths and give them the opportunity to create wealth through their talents.” He said that with sustained collaboration with critical stakeholders, the state “will continue to use the opportunity provided by the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Edo Innovation Hub and Edo Tech Park to build more talents in film, television, other audiovisual products in the performing arts, and to boost the state’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP). Obaseki noted: “Using our rich cultural heritage in Edo, the Victor Uwaifo Creative has provided unique opportunity for our youths to tell our stories to the world.

This will also help to preserve our culture and contribute to ongoing implementation of policies and initiatives on economic diversification.” He said the theme of this year’s commemoration, ‘Collaboration’ supports the state’s push for stakeholders to take advantage of the structures provided by the government to provide gainful employment for youth in the sector and contribute to economic development.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...