Creative industry: Fintech boom justifies CBN’s initiative

Recent success stories in Nigeria’s Financial Technology (Fintech) sector show that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was justified in spearheading the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Thriving sector

In a report on Nigeria’s fintech sector released in September last year, the worldwide management consulting firm, Mckinsey & Company, stated that “a youthful population, increasing smartphone penetration and a focused regulatory drive to increase financial inclusion and cashless payments are combining to create the perfect recipe for a thriving fintech sector.” The firm further said that “Nigeria is now home to over 200 fintech standalone companies, plus a number of fintech solutions offered by banks and mobile network operators as part of their product portfolio.

“Between 2014 and 2019, Nigeria’s bustling fintech scene raised more than $600 million in funding, attracting 25 per cent ($122 million) of the $491.6 million raised by African tech startups in 2019 alone—second only to Kenya, which attracted $149 million.” Since the report was released, however, the country’s fintech sector has recorded more successes. In October 2020, for instance, U.S. payments company, Stripe, acquired Nigerian fintech startup, Paystack, for $200 million. Similarly, in March this year, Flutterwave, another fintech company founded by Nigerians, announced that it had raised $170 million from investors to expand its customer base.

“The company’s valuation is now in excess of $1 billion. The fundraise brings the total investment in Flutterwave to $225 million,” the company said in a statement at the time. With COVID-19 accelerating the shift towards digital payments on the continent, analysts predict that more Nigerian fintechs will, in the coming months, be hitting the headlines, either for raising eye-popping amounts of money or signing mega deals.

However, well before the advent of COVID-19, the success of companies such as Interswitch and SystemSpecs had shown the world that Nigeria had a huge local information and communications technology talent, which the country could leverage to tackle its massive youth unemployment crisis.

Thus, it did not really come as a surprise to industry watchers when, as part of the several intervention schemes it has been introducing in the last few years to address rising youth unemployment, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, created the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), under which businesses in fashion, ICT, movie production and distribution, and music would receive funding through lenders at single digit interest rate.

CIFI Giving details about the initiative at a press briefing after the 342nd meeting of the Bankers’ Committee in February 2019, the then Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi, disclosed that the decision to support the creative industry, including ICT, was borne out of the committee’s conviction that the sector holds the key to job creation, poverty reduction and inclusive growth.

According to CBN, the initiative, which was aimed at enabling businesses to obtain loans to the tune of N500 million, would be funded from the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), an initiative it jointly established with the Bankers’ Committee.

Indeed, according to the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, one of the key reasons why the regulator decided to partner with the Bankers’ Committee to rehabilitate the iconic National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, complex, was that the project would enable the country maximise the benefits of CIFI, especially in the area of job creation. Briefing journalists during one of his tours of the National Arts Theatre before the rehabilitation of the complex commenced, Emefiele lamented that many educated youths from universities were without employment despite the fact that many of them had unleashed their creative talents in creating jobs, not only for themselves, but also for others through music, movies, fashion and IT skills.

He said: “The creative center, which comprises music, movies, fashion and ICT, can be a key source of growth for our economy, creating up to one million jobs for our teeming youths. It will also aid our objective of reducing dependence on revenues from crude oil. India, for example, in 2018, generated over $240 billion from exports of IT, movies, music and fashionrelated goods and services. “This amount is over five times our annual earnings from the sale of crude oil. With our human capital resources and an enabling environment that will help harness the creative talents of our youths, Nigeria has the potential to earn over $20 billion annually from the creative industry.”

Analysts’ commendation

Commenting on CIFI in a recent report, analysts at CSL Research commended CBN for the initiative. They noted that with ICT sector emerging as the best performing segment of the economy last year and also playing a key role in helping the country exit recession in Q4’20, the apex bank’s decision to create the CIFI had been justified.

The analysts stated: “Despite a frail 2020 for the Nigerian economy, there was a bit of silver lining. The Nigerian information, communication and technology sector emerged as the leading segment of the economy, aiding the country’s exit from recession by a whisker in Q4’20. “The development, in effect, justifies to some extent, the earlier decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) to support businesses in the following areas – fashion, ICT, movie production and distribution and music. “CBN began to contemplate the idea of CIFI following the influx of private investment into the technology space in 2019. For instance, according to the African Tech Start-ups Funding report for 2019, Nigeria got foreign exchange inflows totaling $137.9 million in the period.

“This continued into 2020, considering that despite the pandemic, the sector still attracted an additional $122 million in seed founding. Furthermore, the sector contributed 13.12 per cent of the total real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, which came to N19.53 trillion as of Q4’20. “Evaluating the progress made so far with CIFI, as of Q3’20, CBN had reportedly disbursed about N3.12 billion in intervention to 320 beneficiaries. While there are concerns around the tenor of the loan for software engineers and accessibility of funds to other technological entrepreneurs, we laud CIFI and encourage relevant agencies to do more.”

They, however, emphasised that aside from ensuring access to credit for operators in the ICT sector, there was also the need to create an enabling environment for them, given that “the Nigerian technology ecosystem is at its nascent stage.” In fact, as Mckinsey acknowledged in its report released in September last year, CBN’s “focused” drive to increase financial inclusion and cashless payments has led to the regulator constantly striving to create the enabling environment for fintechs to thrive.

For instance, in December last year, CBN approved new licence categorisations for payment systems as part of measures to ensure that it regularly updates regulations in the industry. According to the banking watchdog, the licence categorisation was meant to help promote a strong and credible payment system and offered “clarity for new and existing market participants, given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payments system.” Also, in January this year, CBN released updated regulatory frameworks for fintech sandbox operations and for entities operating Quick Response (QR) code payments in the country, stating that both frameworks were released to promote innovation in the country’s financial sector and provide security for consumers.

The sandbox is a formal process for firms to conduct live tests of new innovative products, services, delivery channels or business models. For QR payments, analysts note that they are increasingly becoming a popular means of payments in Nigeria and have the potential of significantly helping to accelerate financial inclusion in the country.

Conclusion

Although the full impact of CIFI on the economy will probably not be fully felt until the rehabilitation of the National Art Theatre complex is completed, the consensus among analysts at the weekend was that if the success so far recorded by Nigerian fintechs is anything to go by, the ICT sector certainly looks like the panacea to the country’s youth unemployment crisis.

