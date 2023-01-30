Creative Industry: Northern movie stars seek govts’ bailout

Northern movie stars have urged all levels of governments to pay more attention to developing the region’s creative industry by providing financial bailout. The stars, who stormed Abuja over the weekend for the premiere of “The Play” Limited Series being enlisted in Netflix, said events have revealed that the youths in the region were rich in creative talents, and could boost the region’s economic growth, if well harnessed.

One of them, Rahama Sadau, who is also an Executive Producer of the series, noted that the seterries being the first from the Northern region debuting on Netflix, had shown that with government’s support, more results can be achieved. She stated that lack of fund has remained the major setback to the creative industry, hence, the need for government’s bailout. Sadaua said: “Lack of funding has been a major setback to the entire industry as a whole. We have a lot of talents and creativity in the industry with little or no funding. “Ninety to 95 percent of film makers are individuals who are using their money.

So I would like to plead for the government’s involvement that is the only way this can move forward. “The Northern Nigeria is now telling our stories to the global audience, rather than telling our stories to ourselves.” Also, a Co-executive Producer of the series, Sefina Mohammed, clarified that telling the stories of the Northern region through the platform of Netflix was enthralling, as it was fulfilling. She, however, noted that while creativity was important, commitment to goals was also required to move the industry forward.

