News

Creative Industry: Northern movie stars seek govts’ bailout

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Northern movie stars have urged all levels of governments to pay more attention to developing the region’s creative industry by providing financial bailout. The stars, who stormed Abuja over the weekend for the premiere of “The Play” Limited Series being enlisted in Netflix, said events have revealed that the youths in the region were rich in creative talents, and could boost the region’s economic growth, if well harnessed.

One of them, Rahama Sadau, who is also an Executive Producer of the series, noted that the seterries being the first from the Northern region debuting on Netflix, had shown that with government’s support, more results can be achieved. She stated that lack of fund has remained the major setback to the creative industry, hence, the need for government’s bailout. Sadaua said: “Lack of funding has been a major setback to the entire industry as a whole. We have a lot of talents and creativity in the industry with little or no funding. “Ninety to 95 percent of film makers are individuals who are using their money.

So I would like to plead for the government’s involvement that is the only way this can move forward. “The Northern Nigeria is now telling our stories to the global audience, rather than telling our stories to ourselves.” Also, a Co-executive Producer of the series, Sefina Mohammed, clarified that telling the stories of the Northern region through the platform of Netflix was enthralling, as it was fulfilling. She, however, noted that while creativity was important, commitment to goals was also required to move the industry forward.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps summon HoS, AGF, PTAD boss over pension arrears

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, Director General of the National Pension Commission and the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), over the non-payment of pensions and gratuities to retired federal civil servants for nine months.   The decision was […]
News

Finally, FG exempts ASUU from IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…to pay N65bn as revitalisation funds, allowances After eight months of heated negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed for salaries of lecturers be paid on an older platform which was different from the controversial Integrated Payroll Personnel information System (IPPIS), repeatedly rejected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The salaries counting from February to […]
News

‘Why we want Oshiomhole to contest Edo North seat

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Former Executive Director, Oil and Gas to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ward 10 of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Vitalis Eshokene, yesterday called on the former governor and National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to heed the call for him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica