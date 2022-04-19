News

Creative partnership improves telemedicine by helping physicians examine, diagnose patients virtually

LaFiya Telehealth and Tyto Care have partnered to accelerate the depth of clinical care given through telemedicine in Nigeria. To this end, the partnership has brought an integration of their services to enable remote examinations with live streaming, information from Tyto Care Home kits and consequently allow for a more precise and detailed prognosis and early diagnosis. 

This level of care is beyond what is offered through video consultations, and improves access and the quality of healthcare provided.
Patients and consumers will have access to digital prescriptions, drug delivery services, medial examinations and access to over 600 board certified medical doctors and specialists from Nigeria and abroad. The telemedicine services will be available 24/7 and they will include prescription and referral services as needed and as provided by LaFiya Telehealth. Tyto Care will enable patients to examine and diagnose themselves using their Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered TytoHome handheld examination device. The device will provide a better understanding of patient’s conditions, need for treatment and the urgency to see a clinician, as well as help clinician’s better triage on patients.  

Catapulted by the Covid-19 pandemic, adoption of telemedicine services in developing and developed countries has been growing as people find solutions to safe and accessible healthcare. Telemedicine provides a solution to any deficits in healthcare professionals and reduces delays that may be experienced in accessing health care in different geographic locations. 

John Enoh, Founder, LaFiya Telehealth said: “As COVID-19 wages war, and more patients and providers adopt telehealth and telemedicine, it’s critical that we accelerate the depth of care that can be provided at home to keep patients and medical professionals safe in Nigeria and around the world. We are excited to partner with Tyto Care to treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits.” 

LaFiya Telehealth is currently integrated to 10 hospitals for referrals, over 10 medical lab centers, 1,500 pharmacy stores across Nigeria with an option for prescribed medication home delivery or pickup at any of the pharmacy store closer to the patients.   

 Enoh added that the latest exclusive integrations and newly designed workflows will allow healthcare providers to clinically come closer than ever before to patients during telehealth encounters, allowing them to see, interact, examine and deliver care in ways that growingly replicate in-person care. 
“By pairing the TytoHome handheld examination device with LaFiya Telehealth’s platform, healthcare solutions will be brought closer to consumers to provide the best home examination and diagnosis solutions. This will further revolutioniseàjà primary healthcare in Nigeria, as we contribute to improving health outcomes and experiences for both patients and clinicians,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO & Co-Founder, Tyto Care.

Tyto Care’s FDA-cleared handheld examination kit will enable users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This will allow health care clinicians to gain vital clinical data that is required to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients and avoid unnecessary in-person visits.  

 

