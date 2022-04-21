Health

Creative partnership improves telemedicine by helping physicians examine, diagnose patients virtually

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

LaFiya Telehealth and Tyto Care have partnered to accelerate the depth of clinical care given through telemedicine in Nigeria. To this end, the partnership has brought an integration of their services to enable remote examinations with live streaming, information from Tyto Care Home kits and consequently allow for a more precise and detailed prognosis and early diagnosis. This level of care is beyond what is offered through video consultations, and improves access and the quality of healthcare provided.

Patients and consumers will have access to digital prescriptions, drug delivery services, medial examinations and access to over 600 board certified medical doctors and specialists from Nigeria and abroad. The telemedicine services will be available 24/7 and they will include prescription and referral services as needed and as provided by LaFiya Telehealth.

Tyto Care will enable patients to examine and diagnose themselves using their Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered TytoHome handheld examination device. The device will provide a better understanding of pa-tient’s conditions, need for treatment and the urgency to see a clinician, as well as help clinician’s better triage on patients. Catapulted by the Covid-19 pandemic, adoption of telemedicine services in developing and developed countries has been growing as people find solutions to safe and accessible healthcare.

Telemedicine provides a solution to any deficits in healthcare professionals and reduces delays that may be experienced in accessing health care in different geographic locations. John Enoh, Founder, LaFiya Telehealth said: “As COVID-19 wages war, and more patients and providers adopt telehealth and telemedicine, it’s critical that we accelerate the depth of care that can be provided at home to keep patients and medical professionals safe in Nigeria and around the world. We are excited to partner with Tyto Care to treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits.”

LaFiya Telehealth is currently integrated to 10 hospitals for referrals, over 10 medical lab centers, 1,500 pharmacy stores across Nigeria with an option for prescribed medication home delivery or pickup at any of the pharmacy store closer to the patients. Enoh added that the latest exclusive integrations and newly designed workflows will allow healthcare providers to clinically come closer than ever before to patients during telehealth encounters, allowing them to see, interact, examine and deliver care in ways that growingly replicate in-person care.

“By pairing the TytoHome handheld examination device with LaFiya Telehealth’s platform, healthcare solutions will be brought closer to consumers to provide the best home examination and diagnosis solutions. This will further revolutioniseàjà primary healthcare in Nigeria, as we contribute to improving health outcomes and experiences for both patients and clinicians,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO & Co-Founder, Tyto Care.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

WHD: 99% of people breathe unhealthy air -WHO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2022 World Health Day (WHD), the World health Organisation (WHO) has said 99 percent of people breathe unhealthy air resulting mainly from burning of fossil fuels. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made this known in a message on Thursday to mark the global annual event, called for accelerated action […]
Health

Adult stem therapy offers hope for stroke patients

Posted on Author Olusayo Olaseni

…can effectively treat 122 autoimmune disorders Available evidence has shown that adult stem therapy offers hope for patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions, giving assurance that they may recover fully and live a normal life. This was made known at this year’s annual Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) conference which took place in Lagos. […]
Health

High intake of refined grains linked to heart disease, death risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Britain said excess consumption of highly processed (refined) grains is associated with higher risk of heart disease and death.   These are the results of a study published by ‘The BMJ’ yesterday. Cereal grains, such as oats, rice, barley and wheat make up around 50 per cent of daily caloric intake across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica